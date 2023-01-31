Germany sees significant decline in live births 9 months after COVID jab rollout

The number of births in Germany has 'collapsed since January 2022,' said professor Stefan Homburg.

(LifeSiteNews) — Data provided by the German Federal Statistical Office shows a significant drop in live births nine months after the COVID shots were rolled out.

Geburteneinbruch seit Januar 2022, neun Monate nach dem Impfstart für die Jüngeren. Bis zum Oktober 2022, den aktuellsten Daten, haben sich die Geburtenzahlen nicht erholt. Von einem Verschieben oder einer allmählichen Änderung des Zeitgeistes kann keine Rede sein. 1/3 pic.twitter.com/dEKwezdu4K — Stefan Homburg (@SHomburg) January 26, 2023



Leibniz University Hannover professor Stefan Homburg posted a graph on Twitter that shows the number of live births in Germany from 2019 to 2022. He observed that there was a “birth drop since January 2022, nine months after the start of vaccination for younger people.”

“By October 2022, the most recent data, birth rates had not recovered,” he wrote, adding that this sudden drop could not be explained by a natural shift or gradual change due to mindset changes.

The data shows that birth rates in 2022 were significantly lower than in previous years in every month except for May.

“This alternative form of presentation clearly shows that the number of births fluctuates normally until December 2021 and collapsed since January 2022,” Homburg wrote in a second tweet in which he presented another graph that shows the birth surplus or deficit compared to 2019.

Diese alternative Darstellungsform zeigt deutlich, dass die Geburtenzahl bis Dezember 2021 normal schwankt und seit Januar 2022 einbricht. 2/3 pic.twitter.com/uT4m8ykW4T — Stefan Homburg (@SHomburg) January 26, 2023



The graphs that Homburg presented are based on data from the German Federal Statistical Office.

Homburg addressed the correlation between the birth rate drop and the start of the COVID vaccine campaign approximately nine months earlier.

“This RKI graphic shows how vaccinations in the 18-59 age group, which is critical for births, picked up steam in April 2021,” the German professor wrote, citing data provided by the Robert-Koch-Institut (RKI), the German equivalent of the CDC.

Diese RKI-Grafik zeigt, wie die Impfungen in der Altersgruppe 18-59 Jahre, die für die Geburten entscheidend ist, im April 2021 Fahrt aufnahmen. 2/3 Quelle: https://t.co/CYZGFGmJXf pic.twitter.com/FHSIcOPBgf — Stefan Homburg (@SHomburg) January 26, 2023



Homburg is not the first to notice a correlation between the COVID jab rollout and a decline in fertility in Germany. Last year, a study conducted by the Federal Institute for Population Research, an official German government agency, concluded that “there is a strong association between the onset of vaccination programs and the fertility decline nine months after this onset” in Germany and Sweden.

According to the government-funded study, Sweden saw a fertility decrease of about 10% in 2022 compared to 2021, while birth rates dropped by approximately 14% in Germany.

