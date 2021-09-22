Germany to stop compensating unvaccinated people who need to self-isolate

The measures are intended to put additional pressure on the unvaccinated to receive the COVID jabs.

BERLIN (LifeSiteNews) — German state and federal health ministers have unanimously agreed that unvaccinated people forced to undergo post-international travel or contact-tracing quarantines should no longer receive any compensation from the state. In addition, COVID tests will no longer be free.

The measures are intended to put additional pressure on the unvaccinated to receive the COVID jabs.

Even before meeting on Wednesday to discuss the various COVID rules that will apply to the whole of Germany, the health ministers of the various German states had already come to an agreement on this particular regulation, and decided that unvaccinated people should no longer receive compensation if they are required to self-isolate for a period of time, following contact with a positive COVID case or after traveling abroad.

The chairman of the Bavarian health ministry, Klaus Holetschek (CSU), told the “Rheinische Post” today: “The law, which applies nationwide, states quite clearly: Anyone who deliberately does not get vaccinated, even though they have no medical obstacles preventing them from doing so and could have avoided a quarantine by getting vaccinated, is not entitled to compensation for loss of earnings in the event of a quarantine.”

The new regulation, which was already in place in several states, including Baden-Württemberg, will be implemented nationwide as of November 1 at the latest. An exception applies in the case of people who are unable to receive the COVID-19 vaccine due to medical reasons. Openly homosexual German Health Minister Jens Spahn explained that the date was chosen to give enough time for unvaccinated people who decide to get the vaccine to do so. In addition, as of October 11, the antigen tests required for unvaccinated people to get access to restaurants or events will no longer be free, except for pregnant women and children aged 12 to 17 who will still be able to get one free test a week until December 31.

— Article continues below Petition — PETITION: Resist Biden's Vaccine Mandate Show Petition Text 10371 have signed the petition. Let's get to 12500 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition Country... State... Sign this Petition It's official: Joe Biden has announced that his Administration will be forcing COVID vaccinations on nearly 1/3rd of American citizens, blatantly disregarding the personal objections of millions of people and moving America ever closer towards a medical dictatorship. We cannot stand for this unprecedented overreach, and we will not submit to Biden's tyrannical public coercion efforts. Please SIGN this urgent petition informing the President that you will NOT comply with these unconstitutional vaccine mandate orders issued by the Biden Administration, and that elected officials should act in their capacity to block these intrusive demands. On Thursday, September 9th, Joe Biden announced the latest round of federal orders meant to further coerce large swaths of the public into getting the COVID vaccine -- many against their will. While the legal standing of these measures is, at best, dubious, the Biden Administration appears more ready than ever to gut our individual rights and practically erase medical autonomy in our country. This latest escalation in overreach was announced via a televised speech in which Biden outlined a new "six-point plan" that includes far more than just six avenues to achieve mass medical compliance. Among the most egregious new federal mandates are the following: A requirement that all private businesses employing more than 100 people mandate their workers get the Covid-19 vaccine or submit to weekly testing (to be implemented by way of a new Department of Labor rule)

A requirement that all federal employees and federal contractors get the COVID vaccine

A requirement that all healthcare workers in facilities that receive reimbursement from Medicare and/or Medicaid (an estimated 17 million) get the Covid-19 vaccine without an alternative testing option

A requirement that all Head Start teachers get the COVID vaccine

A federal effort to lobby states to implement vaccine mandates for all school employees, and require regular testing of all students and school staff

A federal effort to lobby entertainment venues to require proof of vaccination or testing in order to grant entry to the public

A continuation of mask mandates on all federal properties and during interstate travel (i.e. planes, trains, buses) All in all, these new vaccine mandates, which will go into effect within the coming weeks, will affect an estimated 100 million American workers -- 2/3rds of the entire workforce! And, according to an administration official, violations of these unconstitutional requirements could result in fines of up to $14,000. While this is clearly a political ploy on the part of the Joe Biden and his team of power-hungry Washington insiders to shift the focus from their disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan, the American public knows better: After nearly a year and a half's worth of arbitrary, ever-changing, and unconstitutional government mandates in response to the COVID outbreak, it was always a given that the Biden Administration would ramp things up even further when it behooved them. And now, it would seem that time has officially come. "This is not about freedom or personal choice," Biden uttered in his remarks, confirming his administration's blatant dismissal of all Americans' right(s) to accept or decline the experimental Covid-19 vaccine. This is a stunning reversal from Biden's declaration last December that "I don’t think [the vaccine] should be mandatory, I wouldn’t demand it to be mandatory." In fact, Biden even confirmed his intention to flout states' rights in the process, warning that "If these governors won’t help us beat the pandemic I’ll use my power as president to get them out of the way." These are not the words of an "empathetic" leader; these are the words of an aspiring dictator. And, for the time being, the only way to stop Joe Biden's tyranny is through mass noncompliance. As we've said from the beginning, science, basic logic, and common sense should dictate policy regarding COVID and the Delta variant. But Joe Biden and the federal government have long abandoned those principles throughout this crisis, culminating into this disturbing yet inevitable flurry of intrusive vaccine mandates that use people's jobs, individual autonomy, and livelihood as leverage. This assault on our individual rights, private businesses, and American workers cannot be tolerated, and the easiest way to combat these unlawful orders is to just say NO. Please SIGN and SHARE this most important petition letting Joe Biden know that you will NOT comply with the unconstitutional medical demands being made by this administration, and that action should be taken to block any intrusive action against working Americans and private employers. Thank you!



FOR MORE INFORMATION:



'Biden announces vaccine requirements for private businesses, impacting tens of millions of Americans': https://www. lifesitenews.com/news/ breaking-biden-announces- vaccine-requirements-for- private-businesses-impacting- tens-of-millions-of-workers/ Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

For a long time during the COVID crisis, German citizens who were asked by the health authorities to undergo a government-imposed quarantine were compensated by the state and received 100% of their salary for the given period of time. On September 15, Baden-Württemberg became the first state to suspend compensation for unvaccinated people having experienced loss of earnings because of a quarantine. The justification for the measure was that, by mid-September, everyone in Germany had had the opportunity to receive the jabs. After that, a number of other states expressed their support for the measure.

So far, the new rule only applies to healthy unvaccinated people required to self-isolate after having traveled abroad or having come in contact with a positive case of COVID-19. Compensation will still be awarded to unvaccinated people if they become sick with COVID-19 as explained by a spokesperson of the German health ministry. “We’re talking about wage compensation for contact cases … not about sick pay,” she stressed, explaining that people who are actually ill still have a right to be compensated. The allowance paid in that case is less than the compensation for contact or travel quarantines.

The decision received strong criticism from trade unions and the opposition. SDP health expert Karl Lauterbach, who is in favor of strong restrictions related to COVID, tweeted, “Of course, you can try to put pressure on the unvaccinated like that. But it also means that no one will want to register themselves as contact cases or that contact cases will be reported under fake names.”

The chairman of the German Foundation for Patient Protection, Eugen Brysch, also criticized the decision and stated that it “opened the door for social majorities to decide on individual claims for basic care.”

Spahn defended the measure. “This is not about pressure by the way, but about fairness towards the vaccinated as well,” he said, adding that he didn’t see “why others should constantly have to pay for people who refuse to receive the vaccines, even though they are able to do so.”

The 41-year-old health minister also expressed the view that there should be financial consequences attached to the decision of not getting vaccinated. “With this decision comes the responsibility to bear the financial consequences,” he said.

Reiner Hoffman, chairman of the German Federation of Trade Unions, denounced an attempt by the German government to push “compulsory vaccination through the back door.” Hoffman also considered these types of measures a violation of medical privacy, given that they might force employees to disclose private medical information to their employer as reason to why they are not able to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Share











