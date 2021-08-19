Get jabbed, get tested daily, or get out, Canadian Conservative leaders say

(LifeSiteNews) – Candidates running for the Conservative Party in the up-coming Canadian election will be tested daily if they are not vaccinated for COVID-19, federal Conservative leader Erin O’Toole said this week, as Ontario Progressive Conservative Premier Doug Ford threatens the party membership of two of his caucus members if they continue to refuse the jab.
The federal Liberals and federal NDP have mandated vaccinations against COVID-19 for their candidates, while the federal Conservatives have left that choice up to the individual candidate, but require that they submit daily rapid tests in order to seek election.
O’Toole was at a campaign stop in Quebec City on Wednesday when asked about his stance on vaccine requirements for caucus members, and whether or not he would require a similar policy as the federal Liberals, NDP, and Ontario Progressive Conservatives.
He responded, speaking in French: “Vaccines are a very important tool for combating COVID-19. I encourage all Quebeckers and all Canadians to get vaccinated, including my candidates and MPs. I expect my team to have a sold approach on all health measures across the country, including vaccines. But I will respect personal health decisions. But we need to use daily rapid testing if we have a candidate who is not vaccinated.”
The party also sent a directive to candidates that they will have to pay for their own tests.
People of goodwill can disagree about the safety, efficacy and religious implications of a new vaccine for the coronavirus.
But, everyone should agree on this point:
No government can force anyone who has reached legal adulthood to be vaccinated for the coronavirus. Equally, no government can vaccinate minors for the coronavirus against the will of their parents or guardians.
Fear of a disease - which we know very little about, relative to other similar diseases - must not lead to knee-jerk reactions regarding public health, nor can it justify supporting the hidden agenda of governmental as well as non-governmental bodies that have apparent conflicts of interest in plans to restrict personal freedoms.
The so-called "public health experts" have gotten it wrong many times during the current crisis. We should not, therefore, allow their opinions to rush decision-makers into policies regarding vaccination.
And, while some people, like Bill Gates, may have a lot of money, his opinion and that of his NGO (the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation) - namely, that life will not return to normal till people are widely vaccinated - should not be permitted to influence policy decisions on a coronavirus vaccination program.
Finally, we must also not allow the rush by pharmaceutical companies to produce a new coronavirus vaccine to, itself, become an imperative for vaccination.
Unwitting citizens must not be used as guinea pigs for New World Order ideologues, or Big Pharma, in pursuit of a vaccine (and, profits) which may not even protect against future mutated strains of the coronavirus.
And it goes without saying that the production of vaccines using aborted babies for cell replication is a total non-starter, as the technique is gravely immoral.
However, if after sufficient study of the issue, a person who has reached the age of majority wishes to be vaccinated with a morally produced vaccine, along with his children, that is his business.
But we cannot and will not permit the government to make that decision for us.
While LifeSite opposes immorally-produced vaccines using aborted fetal cell lines, we do not have a position on any particular coronavirus vaccines produced without such moral problems. We realize many have general concerns about vaccines, but also recognize that millions of lives have been saved due to vaccines.
*** Photo Credit: Shutterstock.com
O’Toole then doubled down on his pro-vaccination stance: “I will repeat: Vaccines are very important. That’s why I’ve fought for adequate supply over the past year.”
At the same campaign event, he was also asked about his stance on abortion. “I am pro-choice, and I have always been pro-choice,” he answered.
Ford’s office confirmed that two Members of Provincial Parliament have still not taken the experimental jab. Chief Government Whip Lorne Cole gave an ultimatum to the party members: they have until Thursday August 19 at 5:00PM to take the shot, or they have to provide an official medical exemption. Failure to comply with the ultimatum will result in their expulsion from the party caucus.
This is not the first time that Premier Ford has kicked members of his caucus out for not complying with the party narrative and response to COVID-19. Cambridge MPP Belinda Karahalios was booted from PC caucus last year after voting against pandemic emergency powers bill. At the time she called the bill, which was used to justify seemingly indefinite application of restrictions on Ontario citizens, an “unnecessary overreach” on parliamentary democracy. Karahalios has since launched a new political party with her husband, Jim Karahalios, called the New Blue Party of Ontario.
Roman Baber, another MPP, was kicked out of the party by Ford in January of 2021 after he sent the provincial leader a two-page letter calling the provincial lockdown “deadlier than COVID.”
The insistence on vaccinations by political leaders comes as the left-leaning Canadian magazine Maclean’s released an article relaying polling information that suggests that the typical “vaccine hesitant” person is a 42-year-old Ontario woman who votes Liberal.
