Ghana bishops thank their Parliament for advancing pro-family bill against LGBT agenda

First introduced in June 2021, the proposed law seeks to uphold traditional sexual ethics in Ghana while rejecting the so-called 'rights' of people to engage in or promote deviant behavior.

(LifeSiteNews) – The Ghana Catholic Bishops Conference (GCBC) has issued a statement praising politicians in the nation for advancing a pro-family bill that seeks to combat the disordered LGBT agenda.

“We wish to thank Parliament for the work done so far on the bill, particularly the commitment of the speaker, Rt. Hon. Alban K.S Bagbin to ensure the successful passing of the bill,” the GCBC said in a November 18 statement, referring to the July advancement of the Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill 2021 from the preliminary stage to the “consideration,” pushing it one step closer to becoming law.

“We urge that they expedite action on the passage, and we call on the President to assent to the Bill as soon as it is passed by Parliament,” the bishops added.

Included in the bill are proposed criminal penalties for those who engage in homosexual acts or promote such acts. This includes an outright ban on same-sex “marriage,” same-sex adoption and other public displays of homosexual or transgender behavior. The bill also seeks to clamp down on transgender ideology by banning mutilating medical interventions on gender-confused individuals.

This is not the first time the bishops of Ghana have taken a strong stance against the proliferation of LGBT ideology in the Christian-majority country.

In 2015, the GCBC released a statement championing pro-life and pro-family values, emphasizing the importance of maintaining a dignified view of human sexuality.

As the West continues to push the LGBT agenda both domestically and abroad, more and more African nations have begun to take a stand.

In addition to Ghana, the nations of Uganda, Kenya, and Namibia have all passed or advanced laws against sodomy or same-sex “marriage.”

Africa’s continued resistance to the acceptance of sodomy has led pro-LGBT international bodies and countries including the United States, the European Union, the United Nations, and the World Bank to attempt to force countries in the region to abandon their principles are face financial or economic consequences.

In October, U.S. President Joe Biden and his administration announced that Uganda would be axed from its “African Growth and Opportunity Act” program over its new anti-sodomy law. In August, the World Bank took similar action when it froze loans to Uganda over the latter’s unwillingness to embrace sodomy.

