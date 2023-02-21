‘Ghoulish’: Indiana abortion doctor slammed for posing with tool used to destroy babies in womb

Indiana’s abortion ban, which banned most abortions through all months of pregnancy in the state, currently faces two injunctions.

(LifeSiteNews) – An Indiana abortion doctor received backlash after posting a tweet praising abortion that featured a picture of her posing with an instrument used in surgical procedures.

Dr. Katie McHugh, a self-described “queer OB/GYN,” posted a tweet Friday in which she called abortion “common,” “moral,” and a “family value.” As part of the post, McHugh included a picture of her posing with a cannula, an instrument used in surgical abortions to suck a baby from its mother’s womb.

“Happy Friday! #Abortion care is still legal in Indiana,” McHugh tweeted Friday. “We’re doing everything we can to keep it that way.”

“#AbortionIsHealthcare – as well as a community priority, a family value, and a normal part of life,” McHugh continued. “Abortion is moral, common, and it isn’t going away. Neither are we.”

Happy Friday! #Abortion care is still legal in Indiana. We’re doing everything we can to keep it that way.#AbortionIsHealthcare – as well as a community priority, a family value, and a normal part of life! Abortion is moral, common, and it isn’t going away. Neither are we. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/B8ehep1wDi — Katie McHugh, MD (she/her) (@KtMcH) February 17, 2023

McHugh faced largely negative backlash as a result of the post, including negative responses from those in favor of abortion.

Former UFC/MMA champion Jake Shields, who describes himself as “pro-choice,” responded to McHugh’s post, stating, “Seeing how happy you are to kill babies makes me question my pro choice (sic) stance.”

Seeing how happy you are to kill babies makes me question my pro choice stance — Jake Shields (@jakeshieldsajj) February 19, 2023

Likewise, Joshua Reed Eakle, marketing director for Students for Liberty, a libertarian organization, tweeted, “Abortion should *never* be celebrated. I say this as someone who’s against making it illegal. What an absolutely unnerving and creepy post.”

Abortion should *never* be common and should *never* be celebrated. I say this as someone who’s against making it illegal. What an absolutely unnerving and creepy post. — Joshua Reed Eakle (@JoshEakle) February 19, 2023

I’m largely pro-choice but I question if I’m on the right side of the argument when I see providers get excited to perform abortions. This is a very, very creepy post. — Storm (@stormrobinson) February 18, 2023

This is deeply creepy. Reconsider your oath. — Jim Stinson (@jimstinson) February 19, 2023

McHugh reacted to the negative reaction to her tweet Saturday, doubling down on her initial position.

“Despite many *hateful* comments, I am proud to normalize #abortion care, smile at and for people needing help, and honor people choosing abortion,” McHugh tweeted.

“I celebrate the chance to honor people as they choose their lives, families, and futures,” McHugh continued. “#AbortionIsHealthcare always.”

Last August, Indiana enacted a ban on most abortions in the state, allowing exceptions for cases of rape, incest, cases in which the life of the mother could be in danger, and when the unborn baby suffers from an irremediable medical condition that is incompatible with sustained life outside the womb, regardless of when the child is born. After the enactment of the law, abortion doctors in Indiana, including McHugh, considered moving to Illinois to continue to provide “care.”

The following month, a state court put an injunction on the ban, pending a lawsuit regarding the ban’s constitutionality. The Indiana Supreme Court denied Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita’s request for the law to take effect pending the litigation in October.

In December, a second injunction was placed on the law on the basis that it violated a pre-existing Indiana law protecting religious liberty after three Jewish women, a Muslim woman, a woman with general spiritual beliefs, and Hoosier Jews for Choice, a religious organization, challenged the law. The Indiana Supreme Court again refused a request by Rokita last month when it denied his request for the Court to hear arguments against the injunction without going through an appellate court first.

McHugh did not immediately respond to LifeSiteNews’ request for comment

Share











