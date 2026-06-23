Girl accused of murdering parents identified as ‘transgender’ boy: report

The 15-year-old Dutch girl who allegedly stabbed her parents to death suffered from gender confusion, in the latest reported case of ‘transgender’ violence.

MEERSTAD, Netherlands (LifeSiteNews) – A Dutch teenage girl arrested for murdering her parents had a history of gender confusion, to the point of identifying herself as a boy as well as a dog.

The Hungarian Conservative reports that the couple identified so far only as Johan and Mathilda were found stabbed to death in their Meerstad home after their 15-year-old daughter reportedly sent photos of their bodies to classmates using WhatsApp. Police also found the family’s golden retriever with stab wounds, but not killed. (It is also speculated, but not confirmed, that she injured her family’s pet cat on a previous occasion.)

Dutch media interviews with classmates and neighbors paint a picture of a girl long struggling with mental issues. She reportedly wanted to be identified as a boy before deciding to identify as and act like a dog, wearing fake ears and tail as she would “crawl around on all fours and bark while running through the school corridors,” running through her neighborhood late at night, sitting on fences, and hiding in bushes.

Authorities have not yet commented on the girl’s mental state or publicly confirmed a motive, but many horrified observers have suggested the crime is yet another consequence of affirming youth gender confusion rather than addressing the mental issues it signifies, thereby allowing the latter to fester.

READ: ‘Transgender’ man who killed parents for opposing ‘transition’ surgery said ‘I don’t regret it’

“Giving rage-inducing hormones to mentally ill people obviously greatly increases risk of murder and suicide,” tech mogul Elon Musk commented.

A large body of evidence shows that “affirming” gender confusion carries serious harms, especially when done with impressionable children who lack the mental development, emotional maturity, and life experience to consider the long-term ramifications of the decisions being pushed on them, or full knowledge about the long-term effects of life-altering, physically transformative, and often irreversible surgical and chemical procedures.

In 2024, National Health Service (NHS) England’s landmark Cass Review found that “gender medicine” is “built on shaky foundations” and that “[w]hile a considerable amount of research has been published in this field, systematic evidence reviews demonstrated the poor quality of the published studies, meaning there is not a reliable evidence base upon which to make clinical decisions, or for children and their families to make informed choices.”

In April, a study of “all under-23-year-old gender-referred individuals between 1996 and 2019” in Finland (2,083 people) found that those who had gone through “gender transitions” had “markedly higher psychiatric morbidity [other mental health issues] than controls before and after referral, with treatment needs often persisting and even intensifying after medical interventions.”

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