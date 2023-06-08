Girl Scouts encourage members to attend parades, learn LGBT history to earn ‘pride month fun patch’

Members of a Girl Scout chapter may earn a ‘Pride Month Fun Patch’ by engaging in activities to 'honor LGBTQ+ history' and 'celebrate the diverse cultures and identities of LGBTQ+ people.'

(LifeSiteNews) — The Girl Scouts of America is paying tribute to this month’s nationwide celebration of “pride” by encouraging little girls to earn a special patch by engaging in activities that “honor LGBTQ+ history” and “the many contributions” made by “the LGBTQ+ community.”

“The Girl Scout LGBTQ+ Pride Month Celebration Fun Patch is designed for Girl Scouts of all levels and their leaders to honor LGBTQ+ history, to celebrate the diverse cultures and identities of LGBTQ+ people, and to acknowledge the many contributions of the LGBTQ+ community has made and continues to make across our nation,” the national organization stated on its website.

“Girls and leaders have plenty of activities to choose from to earn this fun patch, and we encourage girls of all identities to participate,” the website states, suggesting that boys who “identify” as girls can also participate.

The Girl Scouts of America, which promises to “do our part to dismantle systemic racism” and notes that the organization can “serve” a boy who “is recognized by the family and school/community as a girl and lives culturally as a girl … in a setting that is both emotionally and physically safe,” provides K-12 girls with a list of 20 activities they can complete to earn the patch.

“As Girl Scouts we deeply value diversity and inclusion,” the document listing LGBT activities reads. “A Girl Scout is a friend and ally to all families.”

The document also defines the terms that make up the acronym “LGBTQ,” including by suggesting that one’s “gender identity” may be “different than what doctors/ midwives assigned to you when you were born.”

Options for earning the pride month patch include attending “an LGBTQ+ Pride celebration in June with your family or troop,” making “a piece of art that celebrates how families come in all shapes, sizes, and kinds,” and making a list of “five books written by LGBTQ+ authors that you would like to read — and start reading one of them!” and making LGBT rainbow flags.

Girl Scouts, whose pledge allows them to swap out “the word God in accordance with their own spiritual beliefs,” can also visit museums, watch pro-LGBT movies, or read up on LGBT history, including the 1969 “Stonewall Uprising,” during which homosexuals at a Greenwich Village tavern vandalized the establishment and assaulted police officers.

Many activities are available to all scouts, but some (for instance, reading about the “Stonewall Uprising” and writing a poem about it), are recommended or older girls.

The Girl Scouts of America is also selling an LGBT tank top emblazoned with rainbow colors and the caption: “all places should be safe spaces,” the Daily Caller pointed out.

Meanwhile, individual chapters of the Girl Scouts provided more detailed recommendations of activities the girls could engage in to earn the “pride” patch.

Girl Scouts of Minnesota and Wisconsin River Valleys (shortened to Girl Scouts River Valleys), a dues-paying member of The Girl Scouts of America that includes 18,000 K-12 girls in southern Minnesota, western Wisconsin, and a county in Iowa and boasts 6,500 volunteers, announced that girls can earn a special patch if they engage in “fun and engaging activities that honor the culture and contributions of the queer community.”

Options provided included a list of “family” pride festivals including MNSOC Youth Pride 2023, sponsored by the likes of Planned Parenthood and the radical Human Rights Coalition (a pro-LGBT lobby group), and the Hastings Pride Fest, which featured performances by a drag queen troupe known as the “Draggy Divas.”

Recommended offerings include “47,000 Beads” about an Indian girl who decides “she just can’t be comfortable wearing a dress anymore” and embarks on her “Two-Spirit path.”

Members are also encouraged to watch the 2020 short film “Tyler” about a 9-year-old boy who has a “crush” on another little boy.

