Girl Scouts guidelines allow gender-confused boys to share overnight camping quarters with girls

(LifeSiteNews) — Boys who claim to be girls can share overnight camping accommodations with girls, according to guidelines produced and made publicly available by Girl Scouts of America troops.

Guidance for campers reviewed by LifeSiteNews indicate that boys who claim to be “transgender,” “non-binary,” or “gender-fluid” may be allowed to board with girls during Girl Scouts camping trips. While families can theoretically opt out of accommodations shared with gender-confused boys, policies in place at Girl Scout chapters allow shared overnight arrangements.

Girl Scouts Nation’s Capital, for example, recommends in its January 2023 guidelines that “all overnight Girl Scout activities provide the following accommodation options that support our focus on empowering girls and women: Gender Inclusive for cisgender [sic] female, non-binary, and transgender members, Female only for cisgender* [sic] female members,” and “Male only for cisgender [sic] adult male members.”

In a statement on how it handles “situations involving camping or volunteers” with regard to “transgender youth,” Girl Scouts of Western Washington states on its website that “gender is not binary—people don’t identify only as boys or girls.”

“We welcome children from across the gender spectrum: those who identify as transgender, agender, androgynous, etc., and those who are in transition or questioning their gender identity,” the website FAQ entry reads, adding that since “the Girl Scout mission is to specifically hold space for Girl Scouts to build courage, confidence and character,” only boys who identify as boys would not be appropriate candidates for membership.

Meanwhile, Girl Scouts Black Diamond states that, for overnight events, members “who are LGBTQ+ can share a room and all facilities with other Girl Scouts.” Moreover, the wording of the guidance suggests that girls may not know whether or not they might end up boarding with a boy who claims to be female.

“Unless a Girl Scout states otherwise, no separate sleeping arrangements are necessary,” the guidelines state, adding that “There is no need to ‘out’ or discuss a Girl Scout’s gender identity with other youth or adults.”

However, the guidelines state that families should be given the chance during registration to “share what they need to be successful for the overnight,” including potentially choosing “private shower facilities or sleeping arrangements as requested.”

It’s unclear how realistic private arrangements might be in the context of an actual camping trip.

The Girl Scouts of America’s overarching policy concerning accommodations of male members is somewhat ambiguous.

On its website, the organization states that “situations” involving “transgender youth” and camping trips “are rare and are considered individually with the best interests of all families in mind.”

“Should any girl requiring special accommodations wish to camp, GSUSA recommends that the local council makes similar accommodation that schools across the country follow in regard to changing, sleeping arrangements, and other travel-related activities,” the Girl Scouts says.

LifeSiteNews has reached out to the Girl Scouts of America for comment. This article will be updated if a response is received.

Meanwhile, this isn’t the first time this month the Girl Scouts has made headlines for embracing LGBT ideology.

As LifeSiteNews previously reported, the Girl Scouts is paying tribute to this month’s celebration of “pride” by encouraging little girls to earn a special patch by engaging in activities that “honor LGBTQ+ history” and “the many contributions” made by “the LGBTQ+ community.”

The national organization, which promises to “do our part to dismantle systemic racism” and notes that the organization can “serve” a boy who “is recognized by the family and school/community as a girl and lives culturally as a girl … in a setting that is both emotionally and physically safe,” provides K-12 girls with a list of 20 activities that they can complete to earn the patch, including making a rainbow flag or reading about “LGBTQ+ history.”

Readers who wish to charitably share their views concerning the Girl Scouts of America’s policies can contact the organization here, or reach out directly to their local troop which they can locate here.

