Girl Scouts remove ‘political’ tweet congratulating pro-life Amy Coney Barrett

October 30, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) — After an uproar from leftists on social media, the Girl Scouts removed a tweet congratulating Amy Coney Barrett on her appointment to the Supreme Court. The tweet had celebrated female Supreme Court justices, including pictures of all five female justices in American history.

When the tweet was first published, Pro-abortion Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) wrote, “What kind of patch does one earn for uplifting a woman who is the antithesis of justice?”

Others threatened to “skip their cookies” over the tweet. “I’m going to spend my $100 Girl Scout Cookie budget on ingredients to make my own next year, tweeted one user.

Brianna Wu of the progressive Rebellion PAC was determined to forgo Girl Scout cookies even after the organization deleted the tweet. “Still skipping your cookies over this shameful decision,” she said after thanking them for deleting the tweet.

In any case, after the backlash, the Girl Scouts deleted the post and apologized for it, explaining on Twitter, “Earlier today, we shared a post highlighting the five women who have been appointed to the Supreme Court. It was quickly viewed as a political and partisan statement which was not our intent and we have removed the post.”

“Girl Scouts of the USA is a non-political, nonpartisan organization. We are neither red nor blue, but Girl Scout GREEN. We are here to lift up girls and women,” said the Girl Scouts.

The group’s declaration that it is a “non-political, nonpartisan organization” contrasts with their long track record of promoting organizations and women associated with strongly partisan issues, such as Betty Friedan, Gloria Steinem, Hillary Clinton, the Population Council, and the ACLU.

While the Girl Scouts organization officially states it “does not take a position or develop materials” on issues like abortion, it does promote abortion, particularly through book recommendation, as the sister team Rochelle Focaracci and Lisa Larsson documented on their website, “Girl Scouts, Why Not?

Archbishop Joseph Naumann of Kansas City, Kansas, in 2017 issued a pastoral encyclical directing his flock to “begin the process of transitioning away from the hosting of parish Girl Scouts troops and toward the chartering of American Heritage Girls troops.”

Previously, former Girl Scouts CEO Kathy Cloninger admitted that Girl Scouts partnered with Planned Parenthood to bring sexual information to its young scouts girls. The close relationship with the abortion giant was also manifested in the fact that the Girls Scouts’ official logo, legally protected by copyright, was allowed to be printed on the Planned Parenthood brochure “Dating, Love, Sex, and HIV.”

Fox News pointed out that the Girl Scouts have left untouched a political tweet from 2013, sharing an article in which Hillary Clinton discusses the importance of “female political leadership” while “mulling a run in the 2016 election.”

In another move that is only a hair’s breadth away from a political endorsement, the Girl Scouts included in its “Journeys” curriculum the book Bliss, which states, “For a look at how double standards — and sexism — affected the 2008 presidential election coverage in the United States, check out “Sexism Sells — But We’re Not Buying It.”

After removing the tweet featuring Justice Amy Coney Barrett earlier this month, many Twitter users lambasted the Girl Scouts for what they viewed as a spineless move.

“New slogan. ‘@girlscouts — teaching girls to cower in fear before the social judgements of others.’ It has a nice retro ring to it,” tweeted Andrew Klavan of The Daily Wire.

New slogan. “@girlscouts - teaching girls to cower in fear before the social judgements of others.” It has a nice retro ring to it. https://t.co/SGFKOCVQak — Andrew Klavan (@andrewklavan) October 29, 2020

Lawyer Victoria Toensing tweeted, “Such a bad example @girlscouts set for young girls. They deleted Tweet congratulating [Barrett] after getting criticism for it. So our young girls learn to back down from criticism rather than to stand tall on principle.”

Journalist Clay Travis drove home just how radical the response to the Girl Scouts tweet had become. “Kappa Delta sorority, of which Amy Coney Barrett is an alum, also apologized and removed a post congratulating her on the Supreme Court nomination,” he wrote. “Social media has truly gone insane.”