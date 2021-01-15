Giuliani releases footage of BLM agitator giving riot training before Jan. 6 Capitol storming

Big Tech is censoring us. Subscribe to our email list and bookmark LifeSiteNews.com to continue getting our news. Subscribe now.

January 15, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — Rudy Giuliani released footage Thursday showing John Sullivan, a Black Lives Matter and Antifa activist who has been charged with obstruction of law enforcement at the Capitol, training other agitators how to dress and equip themselves for riots while remaining unidentified.

In what appears to be a training video, Sullivan is first heard explaining “proper” dress for riots. “Black block. A lot of people get the misconception, maybe you can wear a black t-shirt that has a logo on it, on the sleeve or on the chest?”

“No. You cannot. No logos, guys. Zero. None. You cannot have anything that they would be able to come back and identify you,” Sullivan explains, himself masked and dressed in head-to-toe black.

Sullivan proceeds to display a gas mask and an umbrella that can be used to guard against gas, and then then he is shown bringing out a large firearm.

“And if you really wanna play with some s‑‑‑‑, guys, I got the chud-killer. I got the Nazi-hunter. It’s ready. It’s on deck, bro,” says Sullivan.

“Chud” is an insult referring to “conservatives, members of the alt-right, libertarians, and even mainstream liberals,” according to Urban Dictionary.

Giuliani presented the footage as evidence that Antifa was behind the “key” violence that occurred at the Capitol on Jan. 6. Even before Sullivan was charged yesterday for illegal activity at the Capitol, his up-close witness of the death of Ashli Babbitt had garnered much media attention.

Sullivan told major news outlets such as Fox and CNN that he entered the Capitol only to document what was happening. Anderson Cooper, who interviewed him about the events leading up to Babbitt’s death, seemed blithely unaware that Sullivan’s own footage belies the actions of a neutral bystander.

In that footage, Sullivan can be heard attempting to egg on nearby protesters, exclaiming, “Let’s burn this s‑‑‑ down” and “We gotta get this s‑‑‑ burning.”

Moreover, Sullivan appears to play a decisive role in events leading up to the death of Ashli Babbitt. Sullivan can be heard in his footage telling police blocking the doorway to a Capitol hallway, “We want you to go home. I’m recording. There’s so many people. They’re going to push their way up here. Bro, I’ve seen people out there get hurt. I don’t want to see you get hurt. Please, just let us make a path.”

Immediately after that, one officer appears to motion to another, and they leave the area. Sullivan is heard yelling, “Go! Go!” And then, “Let’s go! Get this s‑‑‑!” as nearby men proceed to pummel the glass doors in order to break through.

Sullivan keeps the camera focused away from where Ashli Babbitt was located but shows a gun emerge on the other side of where he is standing. Soon after, the gunman shoots Babbitt, and you can see her fall from a height. Another video of the scene appears to show men propping up Babbitt as she breaches the doorway.

This isn’t the first time Sullivan has instigated violence and been charged for it. He was arrested earlier this year in Utah after a motorist was shot during a protest he organized. “Sullivan was captured on video threatening to beat a woman in an SUV, according to the affidavit, and then kicking her door, leaving a dent,” reported DeseretNews.

Sullivan’s inflammatory tactics have reportedly gotten him kicked out of the BLM movement in Utah. Max Blumenthal, who spoke to other BLM members and Sullivan’s own brother, describes him as a “chaos agent.”

“If there’s violence to instigate, he will raise it to another level. But he’s not the one that does it,” Sean Michael Love, a D.C.-based BLM activist and publisher of Blackhouse News, told Blumenthal. “And that’s a dangerous type of person. That’s one of the most dangerous types of people to me.”

Sullivan founded a group called Insurgence USA after the death of George Floyd, with the goal of “racial justice and police reform.” The group’s website home page video features footage of a burning American flag.

Giuliani explained to Steve Bannon earlier this week on The War Room (Episode 647), before releasing the footage on his own website, that he intended to share the training footage of Sullivan with the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Giuliani expressed dismay that the FBI had “already said Antifa is not involved” and “let the chief Antifa guy go without bail,” an apparent reference to Sullivan.

It was reported that John Sullivan had been detained on January 7, but he was seen the next day, apparently released.

Giuliani explained to Bannon that he had the help of undercover “MAGA people” who had been “filming Antifa for some months.” Giuliani also mentioned that the brother of John Sullivan had “turned on him.”

Fox News reported that it was John Sullivan’s brother, James Sullivan, who “gave tips about his brother to the Salt Lake City FBI.”

James Sullivan, a Trump-supporter, has frequently commented about his brother on Facebook. He wrote on January 13, “I find it funny that one of my friends was arrested by the FBI for standing in front of the Capitol but my brother and other antifa members got slaps on the wrists.”

The FBI’s complaint affidavit against Sullivan, submitted by FBI special agent Matthew Foulger of Salt Lake City, does not reference the training video footage released by Giuliani, but only Sullivan’s own footage taken at the Capitol.