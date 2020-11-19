Giuliani says he can ‘prove in court’ that Trump really won the election

Big Tech is censoring us. Subscribe to our email list and bookmark LifeSiteNews.com to continue getting our news. Subscribe now.

WARNING: The embedded video of the press conference at one point contains a use of the f-word.

November 19, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) — President Donald Trump’s attorney Rudy Giuliani said his team has identified more than twice the number of legally-invalid ballots necessary to eliminate former Vice President Joe Biden’s lead in the states comprising his presumptive Electoral College victory, laying out some of the evidence in a Thursday press conference.

Trump announced that the conference would demonstrate a “very clear and viable path to victory,” to bolster his campaign’s pursuit of recounts and litigation over voting irregularities in a handful of states.

Giuliani said that in Pennsylvania (where Biden leads Trump by 82,354), almost that number were counted without representatives of the Trump campaign being allowed to meaningfully observe, which he argued means those ballots should be declared “null and void.”

In addition, he said, voters were given greater opportunity to “cure” (correct) errors on ballots than that prescribed by state law, and that individuals will testify that they had to cast provisional ballots because someone else had already voted in their name. Giuliani claimed that this happened to 15,000 voters out of 17,000 provisional ballots cast.

Moving on to Michigan (where Biden leads by 155,629), Giuliani detailed the allegations of Jessy Jacob, a Detroit election worker who says under oath that she “directly observed, on a daily basis, City of Detroit election workers and employees coaching and trying to coach voters to vote for Joe Biden and the Democrat Party,” and that a supervisor instructed her “to adjust the mailing date of these absentee ballot packages to be dated earlier than they were actually sent,” as well as to not ask for photo identification or look for errors or deficiencies on ballots.

A Michigan judge had criticized Jacob’s affidavit on November 13, arguing her “information is generalized. It asserts behavior with no date, location or frequency or names of employees. In addition, [she] offers no indication of whether she took steps to address the alleged misconduct or to [alert] any supervisor about the alleged voter fraud.”

In Wisconsin (where Biden leads by 20,608), Giuliani said the Trump campaign has identified roughly 100,000 absentee ballots between the left-wing cities of Madison and Milwaukee that the voter never requested, which he claimed was in violation of state law. He also alleged that Republicans were shut out from ballot inspection in both cities, which also saw thousands of late ballots that had been backdated, as well as precincts with anywhere from 150 to 300 percent more votes than there were registered voters (critics have responded that at least some of this amount can be explained by the fact that Wisconsin allows new voters to register on Election Day).

Giuliani added that the Trump campaign is also examining irregularities in Arizona, New Mexico, and even Virginia, though it has not decided if it will pursue formal challenges in all those states. Regardless, he said that overall they have identified more than twice the number of provable invalid ballots necessary to establish that Trump was the true election winner.

“Joe Biden is in the lead because of invalid and illegal ballots,” Giuliani declared. “Give us an opportunity to prove it in court, and we will.”

Attorney Sidney Powell also spoke about alleged problems with voting machines provided by the company Dominion Voting Systems and powered by software from the company Smartmatic. She claimed she can demonstrate in court that the machines were used to alter massive numbers of votes; she says this is why counting in several states abruptly stopped on election night, then resumed the next morning with sudden influxes of Biden votes

The Trump campaign’s livestream of the press conference suffered from technical problems, starting with it initially airing without sound. During the question-and-answer period, a pair of unidentified voices can be heard mentioning “leaked Zoom info,” speculating if they can be hard on the stream, and mocking Giuliani’s appearance. The also use the f-word at one point. The stream was temporarily taken down shortly afterward:

In the above clip, you can hear people talking over the feed. They mention "leaked Zoom info," and their audio is most likely coming from inside the Zoom call itself, not the actual livestream.



They mention the leaked Zoom info some more shortly after the previous clip: pic.twitter.com/isVNs0kaUF — Home of the Saved (@HomeOfTheSaved) November 19, 2020

Most national news networks have called the presidential election for Biden, though election results have not been officially certified yet. The Trump campaign says it’s still pursuing legal challenges in several states, and a partial recount begins Friday in Wisconsin.

