‘Give your life for life,’ asks Brazilian Catholic community

The Jesus Child Catholic Community (Comunidade Católica Jesus Menino) is proud to announce the launch of its international vocational immersion program.

PETRÓPOLIS, BRAZIL (Jesus Child Catholic Community) — Celebrating over 35 years of dedicated service, the Jesus Child Catholic Community (Comunidade Católica Jesus Menino) is proud to announce the launch of its international vocational immersion program, “Give Your Life for Life” (Doe a vida pela Vida).

This initiative invites Catholics from across the globe to experience firsthand the community’s unique charism and mission of care for those with disabilities.

The program offers flexible durations—ranging from three months to one year—and is open to young people, adults, and married couples. It is designed for those who feel a divine calling to serve and wish to immerse themselves in a lifestyle rooted in faith, dignity, and radical hospitality within the Diocese of Petrópolis, Rio de Janeiro.

A legacy of unconditional love

Founded in 1990 by Antônio Carlos Tavares de Mello, the Jesus Child Community is an association of the faithful specialized in the welcoming, adoption, and lifelong protection of children and adults with physical and intellectual disabilities.

Currently, the community’s headquarters serves as a permanent home to nearly 50 individuals, providing them with comprehensive education, medical assistance (including home ICU care), and a nurturing family environment.

A call to mission

“Our mission, inspired by God’s Grace, is to offer a true family life to those the world often overlooks,” says founder Antônio Tavares. “Through this immersion program, we hope to expand this work of love and service, allowing others to witness how the value of life and family can be restored through faith.”

The Jesus Child Community stands as a beacon of the “Gospel of Life,” officially recognized by the Catholic Church and internationally respected as a pro-life advocate, having recently represented the cause at the United Nations and the March for Life in Washington, D.C.

To apply for the international vocation immersion program, click here.

Share











