Glenn Beck offers to fund life-saving surgery for Canadian woman approved for euthanasia

Glenn Beck has personally offered to pay for life-saving surgery for Canadian woman Jolene Van Alstine, who was approved for euthanasia after being unable to access the procedure in Saskatchewan’s healthcare system.

In a December 9 post on X, Beck announced that he would fund surgery for Jolene Van Alstine, a Canadian woman suffering from a rare parathyroid disease who has been approved for euthanasia after being denied sufficient care in Canadian hospitals.

“If there is any surgeon in America who can do this, I’ll pay for this patient to come down here for treatment,” Beck declared.

“THIS is the reality of ‘compassionate’ progressive healthcare. Canada must END this insanity and Americans can NEVER let it spread here,” he warned.

In an update to his post, Beck revealed that surgeons have contacted him and are standing by to help Van Alstine.

“We are in contact with Jolene and her husband! Please continue to pray for her health,” he wrote on X.

“Will update more soon.”

In a CBC report, Van Alstine revealed that her condition of normocalcemic primary hyperparathyroidism (nPHPT) causes her to experience vomiting, nausea, and bone pain. She also revealed she is not able to get proper surgery to remove her parathyroid in her home province of Saskatchewan, as there are no surgeons in that province who can perform that type of surgery.

As a result of her frustrations with the healthcare system, Van Alstine applied for Canada’s so-called “Medical Assistance in Dying” (MAID). She was approved for the procedure on January 7, 2026.

Saskatchewan Health Minister Jeremy Cockrill met with Van Alstine last month to try to see if he could help her, but what they talked about remains confidential.

Unfortunately, Van Alstine’s situation is not unique, as medical care appears to have been sidelined by the Liberal government in favor of euthanasia. As reported by LifeSiteNews, over 23,000 Canadians have died while on wait lists for medical care as Prime Minister Mark Carney’s Liberal government is focused on euthanasia expansions.

Wait times to receive genuine health care in Canada have increased to an average of 27.7 weeks, leading some Canadians to despair and opt for assisted suicide instead of waiting for medical aid. At the same time, sick and elderly Canadians who have refused to end their lives have reported being called “selfish” by their providers.

In one case, an Ontario doctor revealed that a middle-aged worker, whose ankle and back injuries had left him unable to work, felt that the government’s insufficient support was “leaving (him) with no choice but to pursue” euthanasia.

Other cases included an obese woman who described herself as a “useless body taking up space,” which one doctor argued met the requirements for assisted suicide because obesity is “a medical condition which is indeed grievous and irremediable.”

At the same time, internal documents from Ontario doctors in 2024 that revealed Canadians are choosing euthanasia because of poverty and loneliness, not as a result of an alleged terminal illness.

As LifeSiteNews reported earlier this month, “Medical Assistance in Dying” is responsible for more than five percent of all deaths in Canada in 2024.

