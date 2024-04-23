Glenn Greenwald: ‘Fanatical supporters of Israel’ are trying to ‘destroy’ Tucker Carlson’s reputation

Journalist Glenn Greenwald explained that as a result of Tucker Carlson's new independence from Fox News, and his recent criticism of the U.S.-Israeli relationship, one sees ‘an all-out effort to destroy’ the popular conservative's reputation.

(LifeSiteNews) — Following a series of massive efforts to censor Americans and cancel influencers who have so much as questioned U.S. support for Israel, neoconservatives and others “whose priority is not the United States but Israel” are “obviously trying to destroy (Tucker Carlson’s) reputation,” observed Glenn Greenwald in a broadcast last week.

The lawyer-turned-journalist argued that despite Republicans being fearful of criticizing Carlson while he still hosted his most popular cable news program in history at Fox News, it has now become “open season” on him particularly since he established his own network and assumed a more critical posture toward the U.S. relationship with Israel.

Such neoconservatives and Republicans are “not just disagreeing with (Carlson’s) views, but obviously trying to destroy his reputation (in order) to cancel him,” Greenwald explained.

Even prior to Carlson being suddenly fired by Fox News last year, the host was considered “a Big Problem for pro-Israel Conservatives” and “a threat to the pro-Israel community” due merely to his “lack of enthusiasm for the Jewish state.”

Describing his posture on this issue while hosting his cable news show, Greenwald said Carlson “basically avoided the issue of Israel entirely. He just never spoke about it. He didn’t praise Israel. He didn’t advocate for U.S. support for Israel, but he also never critiqued it or questioned it or criticized it.”

Since that time, Carlson has become independent and Israel has initiated a genocidal offensive against the Palestinian people following an attack by Hamas who broke out of the occupied Gaza Strip last October 7 and killed many of the 782 unarmed Israeli civilians who died at that time (while the Israeli military killed many of their own civilians during this incident as well).

READ: Uncovering the truth behind Israel’s justification for its war in Gaza

Given the heavy involvement of the United States in this ongoing assault through its arming, funding and providing diplomatic protection for the Israelis, Greenwald says “it’s almost impossible” for Carlson “not to talk about it,” and, as a result, “he has become a leading critic of the U.S. support for Israel.”

Recalling a program he did last November with Carlson, Greenwald mocked the way so-called “conservatives” have branded themselves as “free speech champions for years,” and then “suddenly decided to turn around and support censorship of Israel critics and pro-Palestinian activists, both on campus and beyond.”

Following this, however, Carlson’s “critique of the U.S. relationship to Israel” became “more holistic” when “he interviewed a Christian pastor in the West Bank, who was highly critical of Israel,” the former fist amendment attorney observed.

READ: How do Christians in the Holy Land understand the Israeli occupation of Palestine?

“And that was basically the straw that broke the camel’s back, where he’s now not just questioning U.S. support for Israel, but actually dared to criticize this foreign country (itself), something that has long been the surest way to destroy your career and reputation within Republican and conservative circles,” Greenwald observed.

As a result, one sees “an all-out effort to destroy Tucker’s character” especially coming from “the United States’ most fanatical supporters of Israel.”

To illustrate his point, Greenwald highlighted a column from Zionist Eli Lake whom he describes as “a pure neocon, somebody fanatically supportive of Israel,” who “just make(s) things up.”

Lake criticizes Carlson’s interview with Russian president Vladimir Putin, and his aversion to Nikki Haley due to her neocon foreign policy.

But most of all, in what Greenwald calls “the real reason Tucker needs to be smeared in a character-destructive way,” Lake states he was “most alarmed” by Carson’s interview with evangelical Christian pastor from Bethlehem in the West Bank, Rev. Munther Isaac.

READ: Holy Land pastor tells Tucker Carlson that Israel’s occupation must end, calls US policy ‘horrifying’

“Exactly, it’s criticism of Israel that is the obvious motive for destroying Tucker,” Greenwald noted. Responding to Lake’s alibi that “Bethlehem is no longer governed by Israel,” the left-leaning journalist said “That is such a lie. Bethlehem is in the West Bank. It’s in the part of Jerusalem that the IDF occupies and completely controls.”

According to Greenwald, Lake and other “devotees of standard American warmongering” are insistent at maintaining this foreign policy which has been “so destructive to our country, to the people in our country, to our financial condition, (and) to our standing in the world.”

READ: The ‘incalculable’ costs of America’s 21st century neocon-orchestrated wars

“They want that foreign policy to go on forever, especially to the extent that it involves support for Israel,” he said. “And anybody who is in any influential position, you can pretty much do whatever you want but the minute you start questioning and criticizing Israel and, as they say, convincing people on the right to begin questioning US support for Israel as well, that is the red line, still the third rail in conservative politics.”

“And you see these people whose priority is not the United States but Israel, whose number one goal is to ensure that this foreign policy that led us into so many destructive wars, especially in the Middle East, continues,” Greenwald said. “And they know that anybody who is an impediment to that, who is to begin questioning it, who might convince other people to be skeptical of it as well, have to be destroyed.”

READ: Candace Owens is out at Daily Wire after opposing funding of Israel’s war

“And that is what explains the sudden and very concerted and coordinated effort to destroy Tucker Carlson’s reputation,” he concluded.

