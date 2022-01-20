Glenn Youngkin trolls leftists by rebranding Virginia’s state diversity officer as ‘ambassador for unborn children’

‘The inclusion of unborn babies in the mission of the state’s Diversity, Opportunity, and Inclusion office is master trolling, but it’s also an incredible moral imperative,’ wrote RedState.

RICHMOND, Virginia (LifeSiteNews) — Just four days after taking office, Virginia’s new Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin has transformed the position of the state’s “Diversity, Equity and Inclusion” Officer into the “Diversity, Opportunity and Inclusion” (DOI) Officer whose duties now include serving as an “ambassador for unborn children.”

Youngkin has tapped Angela Sailor, an African American, as director of the reimagined DOI office.

RedState praised Youngkin as having masterfully trolled the woke establishment with the move.

“The inclusion of unborn babies in the mission of the state’s Diversity, Opportunity, and Inclusion office is master trolling, but it’s also an incredible moral imperative,” wrote RedState Front page contributor Bonchie. “Youngkin continues to impress, though. Instead of playing by the left’s rules, he’s decapitating their sacred cows.”

“Democrats are not used to being fought on their own ground,” continued the RedState commentary. “By and large, the left has come to expect that while they may be opposed, the guardrails they’ve set up will be respected. That’s why a change like this makes them so upset, and to be sure, the wailing in response has been deafening,”

“Glenn Youngkin has asked all of the state’s DEI employees to resign and tapped anti-critical race theory leader Angela Sailor to lead the department. In her first move, Sailor eliminated the word ‘equity’ and replaced it with ‘opportunity,’” noted Christopher F. Rufo, a Senior Fellow at the Manhattan Institute who has been leading the charge against the teaching of critical race theory in public schools.

“All members of the office leftover from previous Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam, who created the office in response to a scandal involving him wearing blackface, were not asked to return,” taunted a report by Fox News.

The Commonwealth’s abortion activists were not happy with Youngkin messing with their sacred cows, racism and abortion.

“Virginia now has a DEI officer encouraged to spout and defend anti-abortion legislation, some of the least inclusive and equitable policy on the books,” said Planned Parenthood Advocates of Virginia in a tweet, with the DEI officer’s new role as “ambassador for unborn children” circled with multiple thick yellow highlighter lines.

“Angela Sailor’s experience in government, nonprofits and the private sector will guide us as we ensure that the government is working for all Virginians across our diverse Commonwealth, especially when it comes to economic opportunity for all Virginians,” Youngkin said in a press release announcing the appointment.

Sailor’s most recent positions include Vice President of The Feulner Institute at The Heritage Foundation, Chief of Staff to Heritage’s President Kay Coles James and public member of the Senior Foreign Service Selection Board for the United States Department of State.

“In recent blog posts for The Heritage Foundation, Sailor said that lessons arguing that ‘America is systemically racist,’ are ‘the textbook definition of racism,’” noted the Richmond Times-Dispatch.

Upon being sworn into office last Saturday, Youngkin immediately banned mask mandates as well as the promotion of critical race theory (CRT), the doctrine that race is a “socially constructed (culturally invented) category that is used to oppress and exploit people of color” through American institutions, in public schools.

Youngkin, the former CEO of the private equity firm Carlyle Group, defeated Democrat Terry McAuliffe last November, riding a wave of discontent with COVID restrictions and leftist radicalism in public schools that also fueled a GOP takeover of the state House of Delegates.

