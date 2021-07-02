‘Glimmer of hope’ in case of 6 English children seized from family by French court

LifeSiteNews has been permanently banned on YouTube. Click HERE to sign up to receive emails when we add to our video library.

ALENCON, Normandy, France, July 2, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — Six English children removed from their Calvados home by a French court cannot yet go home, but there is now a “glimmer of hope.”

“Today we have obtained a good decision, based on the elements of the file and the unfortunate incidents of the past few months, which gives them a glimmer of hope; that is all I can say for the time being,” advocate Hugues de Lacoste Lareymondie told LifeSiteNews on Wednesday, via email, after a hearing in Alençon.

According to Sheila Campbell, the children’s grandmother and family spokeswoman, the judge presiding over the June 30 hearing decided that the six minors should remain in foster care for another 12 months. The judge also forbade the children, who are British citizens, from leaving France before June 2022.

“The judge said she was aware of the children wanting to go back to their parents, but that was her decision,” Campbell stated today by email.

The grandmother stated that the judge had interviewed the eldest of the six children, who now range in age from 15 to 6, before the hearing.

“They told their parents that they had expressed a desire to go home, they were very unhappy in their foster homes, they missed each other and were fed up with never being able to speak in their mother tongue,” Campbell said.

The Graham children, whose first language is English, are currently living in three separate, French-speaking foster homes. They have been raised in their mother’s Catholic faith, but they have not been taken to Mass since they were seized from their parents’ Calvados-region home in April. LifeSiteNews reported in May that the little girls’ Muslim foster carer refused to take them for Mass on Ascension Day, a holy day of obligation that this year fell on the Islamic Eid holiday, offering to teach them Islamic prayers instead.

However, there is now the abovementioned “glimmer of hope”: according to Campbell, the judge seemed to indicate that the two girls could return to their Catholic boarding school in September and that Clare and David Graham may decide on schools for the four boys. In addition, the children may be allowed to go to Mass — but not at the church where their mother attends.

As yet the family have not yet received written documentation of the judge’s decision from the court.

‘Deep gratitude for all readers of LifeSiteNews’

Speaking for the extended family as a whole — the Graham children have four adult siblings as well as a network of relations in England — Campbell indicated that they are suffering but also hopeful and grateful for the international support their misfortune has roused.

“This has been and still is a nightmare we hope to wake up from very soon and pray that we don’t have to wait the full 12 months,” she said.

“I would like at this stage to express my deep gratitude to all readers of LifeSiteNews for taking the time to read about our family and for all your prayers and monetary contributions, which has helped to pay the lawyers so far in our fight for justice.”

Campbell mentioned in particular Gemma and Doug Lloyd, the Catholic Yorkshire couple who attend Campbell’s church and set up an online fundraiser to ensure that the Grahams had private legal representation. At present, the webpage has raised £12,668 (approximately $17,467 US).

The Grahams and their four eldest children moved to France in 2005 in search of a better, more rural life. During their stay, the couple had six more children and David worked as a builder, finding work in France’s large, pre-Brexit English community. Four years ago, Clare decided to take her sons out of their public school and educate them at home. Unfortunately, she was reported to French social services by a parent of a child at the boys’ school. As a result, the Grahams found themselves of particular and lasting interest to the government agency. Of apparent concern to the social workers was Clare’s faith and the number of children in the family.

Thanks to the generosity of two boarding schools, Clare was able to ensure a Catholic education for the two eldest of her minor sons and for her two youngest daughters. Her husband David was unhappy with the arrangement, however, and wanted his children to go to public schools nearer home because he missed them. After Clare briefly separated from David, taking the youngest children with her, David took her to court. As a result of the hearing, the judge decided that the children should be taken from both parents and placed in foster care.

When in March the social workers instructed Clare to pack up the children for their placements, she ran. Not having passports for the children, she and the children eventually found refuge with David. On April 4, the police raided their home, arrested the adults, charged them with kidnapping, and took the minor children away.

Since that day the Grahams and their extended family have fought to get the children home, offending the Calvados social services and French legal authorities by complaining about the children’s care and by speaking to LifeSiteNews. Clare and David have subsequently received legal advice not to speak to the media.

LifeSiteNews has received legal advice not to name or approach the judge and the social workers in the case, for the sake of the Grahams and their children.

To assist the legal fund for the Graham family, click here.

To ask what the British government will do to assist the Graham family, please contact the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office at the following email address:

[email protected]

