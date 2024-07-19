Global cyber outage leads to worldwide travel and banking disruptions

According to reports, the large-scale digital disruption on July 19 was caused by a bug in a software update of CrowdStrike, a U.S.-based security software company. The outage grounded flights and disrupted banking and healthcare services.

According to media reports, the large-scale digital disruption on July 19 was caused by a bug in a software update of CrowdStrike, a U.S.-based security software company. The bug affected computers using the Microsoft Windows operating system, while computers using Linux and MacOS were unaffected.

Many airlines around the world had to cancel or delay thousands of flights, including in Australia, the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Singapore, Hong Kong, and India.

Millions of computers were reportedly affected by the bug in CrowdStrike’s virus scanner, Falcon, which caused Microsoft Windows to crash and show a blue screen, colloquially known as the “Blue Screen of Death.”

Health services were also affected around the world, with the Department of Health in Belfast, Northern Ireland, for instance, reporting that practices were unable to access laboratory test results, patient records, or routine prescriptions. Radiotherapy services were also affected, but emergency services were able to continue, according to the BBC.

Financial service companies and banks across the world warned customers of disruption, and people worldwide reported problems with transactions.

One trader told Reuters: “We are having the mother of all global market outages.”

Tech billionaire Elon Musk echoed the sentiment, describing the incident as the “biggest IT fail ever.”

CrowdStrike CEO George Kurtz acknowledged that their software caused the problem but stressed that it was not caused by a cyber-attack. In a statement published on X, he said, “CrowdStrike is actively working with customers impacted by a defect found in a single content update for Windows hosts.”

“Mac and Linux hosts are not impacted,” he continued. “This is not a security incident or cyberattack.”

“The issue has been identified, isolated and a fix has been deployed. We refer customers to the support portal for the latest updates and will continue to provide complete and continuous updates on our website.”

BBC technology editor Zoe Kleinmann noted that the incident was “a poignant reminder of how reliant the world has become on devices managed remotely by huge companies, and how powerless it leaves us when they fail.”

Globalist warning about an imminent cyber-attack

Despite the CrowdStrike CEO’s insistence that the global digital outage was not caused by a cyber-attack, it showed the potential consequences a large-scale cyber-security breach could have.

The globalist WEF has been preparing for a “cyber pandemic” for years, specifically with its annual Cyber Polygon conferences.

In January 2023, the managing director of the World Economic Forum (WEF) warned that “a catastrophic cyber event” could occur “in the next two years.”

READ: World Economic Forum executive warns of ‘catastrophic cyber event’ within the next 2 years

In its 2022 Global Risk Report, the WEF warns that “[i]f cyberthreats continue without mitigation, governments will continue to retaliate against perpetrators (actual or perceived), leading to open cyberwarfare, further disruption for societies and loss of trust in governments’ ability to act as digital stewards.”

Tim Hinchliffe, editor of the technology news blog The Sociable, stressed that this “would mean that governments wouldn’t need confirmation of an actual perpetrator before retaliating – just a perceived one.”

During the Cyber Polygon Conference in 2020, WEF founder Klaus Schwab said that “[t]he COVID-19 crisis would be seen in this respect as a small disturbance in comparison to a major cyber attack.”

“We all know, but still pay insufficient attention to, the frightening scenario of a comprehensive cyber attack, which would bring a complete halt to the power supply, transportation, hospital services, our society as a whole,” Schwab stated.

Journalist Kyle Becker pointed out that Microsoft is also involved in U.S. “election security” through its program ElectionGuard.

“Microsoft’s ElectionGuard partners with major players in the U.S. voting space to help ‘secure’ our elections,” Becker wrote on X. “MS just experienced a massive outage that led to hundreds of grounded flights. That’s reassuring.”

“Is this just natural chaos? Or a sneak preview of the 2024 election?” he asked.

