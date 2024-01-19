‘Global tax regime’ demanded by Amnesty International chief at WEF meeting in Davos 

'Let’s tax the corporate interest. The richest people in the world are begging us to be taxed,' said Amnesty International's Agnes Callamard.

DAVOS, Switzerland (LifeSiteNews) — The Secretary-General of Amnesty International has called for a “global tax regime” that includes “not just carbon tax” at the World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting in Davos.

“Let’s start taxing carbon…[but] not just carbon tax,” the head of Amnesty International, Agnes Callamard, said during a panel discussion entitled “Global Risks: What’s in the Mail?”

“The U.N. General Assembly has adopted a resolution led by the Africa group, thank you very much, on the necessity to have a global tax regime, so actually we can raise the money required for all those changes,” she continued.

“Who has voted against [the resolution]? All of the OECD countries are the greatest benefactors of this unequal tax regime right now.”

“Let’s tax!”

“Let’s tax the corporate interest. The richest people in the world are begging us to be taxed,” Callamard concluded.

The proposal of a global carbon tax was also brought forward during the panel discussion titled “The Global Economic Outlook.”

During the panel, the president of Singapore, Tharman Shanmugaratnam, said that “there is no realistic solution to the climate transition that does not involve a globally coordinated system of carbon taxes.”

“What we need is a system of carbon taxes coupled with subsidies for vulnerable households and a stream of funding for the developing world to allow them to engage in investment and mitigation and adaption that allows them to keep growing.”

Shanmugaratnam said that “our real challenge is political; it is unpopular to raise any taxes.”

“You have to design taxes together with subsidies so as to make it acceptable and fair. And that’s the task of Finance Ministers, and we’ve got to coordinate this as best as possible globally, so there are no leakages,” he said.

