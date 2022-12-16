News

Globalist cabal continues its oppression: Will the public’s resistance be enough?

Join John-Henry, Liz, and Fr. Altman on this week's episode of Faith & Reason, where they discuss Bill Gates' test run conference of a new global pandemic, the emerging revolt against Brazilian authorities over alleged election fraud, and so much more.
(LifeSiteNews) — Another test-run conference of a new global pandemic sponsored by Bill Gates and the usual suspects — is there anything to fear, or are the globalists plotting new world events?

A New Zealand child is forcibly removed from his parents who want the child to receive unvaccinated blood, but will the outcry be enough to retract government overreach?

Authorities in Brazil face a full-blown revolt over alleged election fraud — who is in the right, and which side will ultimately win?

In the U.S., pro-abortion forces in the federal government continue their crackdown on pro-lifers, yet if the last 50 years are any indication, pro-lifers will remain defiant.

Uncover all this and so much more in this week’s episode of Faith and Reason, as John-Henry Westen, Liz Yore, and Father James Altman expose the unvarnished truth on the latest current events.

