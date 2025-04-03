Globalists need ‘WWII-type catastrophe’ to usher in a new financial system, author warns

Globalists are trying to establish a new international financial system using digital IDs and currencies and need a large-scale, catastrophic event to do it, according to author Whitney Webb.

(LifeSiteNews) — Author Whitney Webb said that globalists need a “WWII type” catastrophe in order to usher in a new financial system using digital IDs and digital currencies.

In an interview published by Library of Wealth, Webb, the author of One Nation Under Blackmail: The Sordid Union Between Intelligence and Crime That Gave Rise to Jeffrey Epstein, discussed the monetary system that the globalist elite plans to roll out.

Webb said the globalists “ just need some sort of big event on the scale of World War II or some large event that’s equally disruptive in order to be like: ‘Alright, now it’s time for a new financial governance system after this big event,’ like they did after World War II.”

”I think they sort of give it away when they say that this is the new Bretton Woods movement that needs to be seized,” she stated. “Bretton Woods was what came out of World War II essentially and was the creation of a new financial governance system.”

The Bretton Woods system was based on the 1944 agreement among 44 Western countries negotiated at the Mount Washington Hotel in Bretton Woods, New Hampshire. The system established the U.S. dollar as the dominant world currency, requiring countries to guarantee the convertibility of their currencies into the U.S. dollar at fixed parity rates, while the dollar was convertible at $35 per troy ounce of fine gold. The system practically ended when President Richard Nixon “temporarily” suspended the convertibility of the U.S. dollar into gold on August 15, 1971, ending the gold standard and turning the dollar into a fiat currency.

According to Webb, this new financial system will consist of universal digital IDs and digital currencies, as well as the tokenization of natural assets to monetize them.

“ I think the digital ID is a key enabler of the surveillance, knowing what everyone is doing at the transactional level, and being able to tweak that micromanagement based on a person’s activity because the digital ID isn’t just limited to the financial system,” she explained.

”It’s like your travel, your health history, your career history, your education credentials, your access to telecommunications, social media, the internet.”

“I think the digital ID and the CBDC [Central Bank Digital Currency] and its private sector equivalence project is something that was always intended to be the same system.”

She said that documents from the U.N. and the B.I.S. (Bank for International Settlements) corroborate this.

Webb said bankers and politicians claim that digital IDs are meant to be “inclusionary,” and their goal is to provide legal IDs to everyone.

”But inherently, these systems actually function in an exclusionary way.”

“If you don’t participate in that system as far as the state or the private sector is concerned, you don’t exist,” she warned.

”It’s probably going to need a crisis of that level [of WWII] to be implemented and to convince people to onboard at scale,” Webb said. “And if you subscribe to the theory that all wars are bankers wars, which there is plenty of evidence to support that […] it’s going to be a problem, reaction, solution type of situation where they’ve already made the solution, they’ve already developed what they want to be the new financial governance system after this new Bretton Woods moment.”

BlackRock’s quest for total control of all assets

According to the author, an essential part of the new global financial system will be the tokenization of all assets in the world, including natural assets.

BlackRock CEO Larry Fink is one of the key players pushing this tokenization, Webb said.

”As an asset manager, BlackRock being able to unlock and take control of as many natural assets as possible that aren’t currently part of the financial system, is obviously a way for them to perpetuate what they do and deepen and expand their control over not just people in the existing financial system, but really over the natural world as well, and essentially turn everything alive into a tradable Wall Street financial product.”

“One of the things about the natural asset thing, at least as far as the natural asset corporation model is concerned, is that you literally just go into a forest or you go to a river or lake, and you identify the natural asset and then at no cost to you, just after identifying it, you issue shares in the natural asset,” Webb explained.

”Then you sell those shares to sovereign wealth funds, asset managers, whatever,” she continued. “And then you have an IPO [Initial public offering] and generate all this money.”

”It’s literally just pointing out something outside and being like, ‘This is mine. I’m gonna fractionalize it and sell it to people.’”

She said it’s like “producing money out of thin air.”

”They’re financializing it all and framing it as the only way to save the planet,” Webb stated. “But really, it’s the only way for them to save their insane debt racket.”

Webb said that Fink’s vision of the world is one of total control and surveillance, where AI makes most of the investment decisions.

“ Larry Fink has been one of the main proponents of this new tokenized world, saying, ‘Imagine a world where every asset, every resource, and every commodity, whether it’s the food you eat, the home you live in, or the very air you breathe, can be digitally represented and traded on a global scale. This is the power of tokenization.’”

“Tokenization is not just about creating a digital currency; it’s about transforming the very foundation of our financial system,” she stressed.

”If people aren’t aware of this, I’m sure they’ll get away with it, but we’ll see,” Webb said.

