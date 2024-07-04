‘God had a plan for my life:’ Abortion survivor shares powerful story

'God had a plan for my life and he has always provided for me. I have a joy in my heart that no one can take away,' said 32-year-old Hope Hoffman, who miraculously survived an abortion attempt at ten weeks and went on to be adopted into a loving family.

(LifeSiteNews) — A new pro-life video features the powerful story of Hope Hoffman, a 32-year-old woman who survived an abortion attempt at ten weeks and was later adopted into a loving family.

In a June 28 video by Students for Life, Terri and Hope Hoffman, a mother and adopted daughter, shared how Hope survived abortion at only 10 weeks and is now thriving in a loving family 32 years later.

“She was the most beautiful baby I had ever seen,” Terri recalled. “She loves with her whole heart. Her life has great purpose; her story saves lives and changes hearts.”

When Hope was only ten weeks old, Hope’s birth mother attempted to kill Hope via abortion. When Hope’s birth mother left the abortion clinic, she believed that she had killed her child.

However, weeks later, she realized that her baby was still alive and thankfully, determined not to return to the abortion clinic but to give Hope up for adoption.

While Hope miraculously survived the procedure, she was left with a serious head injury. The abortion instrument had cut the scalp and slull from Hope’s forehead back to her right ear, leaving jagged edges and parts of her brain exposed.

“Hope was born 2 months early and like most premature babies she was very small, weighing 3 lb 6 oz,” Terri recalled. “But what was especially unusual upon Hope’s arrival was the considerable injury to her head.”

“So many people look at Hope’s condition and use it as a reason to push for more abortion but that couldn’t be further from the message families need,” Terri insisted.

“All life is valuable and all people are created equally,” she said.

Terri explained that she sees the scar on Hope’s head as a reminder of the evils of abortion and that Hope survived what “2,363 babies don’t survive every day in our country.”

“Hope is an abortion survivor. We are thankful for Hope’s life for the gift of adoption and that her birth mother gave her second chance,” she declared.

Similarly, Hope revealed that she hopes her story encourages others to choose life and to realize the consequences of abortion.

“I want people to see the living proof that abortion hurts,” she explained. “It hurt my mom emotionally, and it hurt me physically, but we don’t have to keep settling for it.”

“I encourage more survivors to speak out and share their story,” Hope continued.

“God had a plan for my life and he has always provided for me. I have a joy in my heart that no one can take away,” she relayed.

