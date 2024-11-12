Godless Modernism has taken over the world: Candace Owens’ husband

George Farmer, the husband of Candace Owens, gave a talk at LifeSite’s Rome Life Forum in Kansas City last month discussing the dangers of modernism and the subtle ways this new religion has infiltrated our society and even the minds of many Catholics.

Farmer emphasized that liberal modernism has replaced Catholicism as the new religion in the modern world, and if you were born in the West, you’re brought up in the de facto modernist society.

“You’re unquestioningly taught the premises of the modernist dogma, its practices, its rituals, its values. You inculcate its liturgical calendar without even knowing you are. You repeat its mantras. Your innate core value system is the modernist faith. And when those dogmatic principles are challenged, you almost instinctively, we all almost instinctively fight back against them because they clash with what we’ve been taught from a very young age,” he said.

Farmer then dove into this modernist religion is built on the premise of individualism, has eternal truths such as “Progress must come above all else,” and has its own god, AI, and has its own subtle sacraments and symbols throughout our society that can be easy to overlook.

