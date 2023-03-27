‘God’s will be done’: Mother chooses life for her conjoined twin girls unlikely to survive

Nicole LeBlanc recently spoke with LifeSiteNews about the external pressure she has faced to kill her twin daughters through abortion, as well as how her faith has kept her strong throughout her heartbreaking ordeal.

(LifeSiteNews) — A mother of preborn conjoined twins is offering moving testimony about why she is choosing life, even if it’s almost certain that her children will either die in utero or moments after birth.

Nicole LeBlanc recently spoke with LifeSiteNews about the external pressure she has faced to kill her twin daughters through abortion, as well as how her faith has kept her strong throughout her heartbreaking ordeal.

In her 23rd week of pregnancy with Maria Therese and Rachel Claire, LeBlanc says they were diagnosed as thoracopagus conjoined twins, meaning they share one set of lungs, one heart, and other vital organs. The survival rate is very low.

“This is a 1 in 100,000 chance of happening per pregnancy. So it’s been a very emotional ride and going through all the very high, intense maternal fetal medicine meetings, and this is not what a typical pregnancy would look like,” she said.

LeBlanc attested to the external pressure she has faced to abort her twin daughters, expressing shock that a Catholic hospital that did not perform abortions was nevertheless willing to transfer her to one that did.

“My husband and I firmly said, ‘Absolutely not.’ This is just so impossible to even think about. It’s brutal and it’s murder of my own children. Why would I do that?” she said.

LeBlanc added, “When the doctors were telling me about their diagnosis, they were saying, ‘You’re going to miscarry. And if you don’t miscarry, the other option should be for you to terminate, because they’re not expected to live long at all.’ They were surprised that I had made it all the way to 16 weeks, so they were just really pressuring me and telling me that my life was also on the line. For what reason? I don’t know, because this is the same as any twin pregnancy. There’s always risks with pregnancies, but we live in a time of modern medicine. Babies are born so early on.”

LeBlanc, who is likely going to need a C-section since two heads cannot be delivered at once, expressed hope that her twins will be born alive so they can be baptized. She encouraged others going through great hardship to rely on family or some sort of spiritual counselor, such as a priest.

“As we grew more and more [in] acceptance with their diagnosis, we have just been praying more, just letting God do His work, not our will, but His be done,” she said. “And [my husband has] been very supportive, very loving, especially in the first trimester. He has helped a lot, and I couldn’t have had a better spouse in mind.”

“People tell me how strong I am, and I’m really like, ‘No, I’m really not strong a person at all.’ Everything that I have is through the prayers. People are praying for me. I think that’s very important.”

