Golden Globes attendees cheer as Michelle Williams hints she killed her baby

HOLLYWOOD, January 5, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – Actress Michelle Williams, who played Charity Barnum in The Greatest Showman, used her fame to promote abortion at the Golden Globes Sunday. As she took the stage for the award of best actress in a limited series or television movie, Williams seemed to admit to killing her baby by abortion to the applause and cheers of attendees.

“I'm grateful for the acknowledgement of the choices I've made and also grateful to have lived at a moment in our society where choice exists,” she said.

“As women and as girls things can happen to our bodies that are not our choice,” she added. “I've tried my very best to live a life of my own making and not just a series of events that happened to me, but one that I could stand back and look at and recognize my handwriting all over it – sometimes messy and scrawling, sometimes careful and precise, but one that I have carved with my own hand.”

“I wouldn't have been able to do this without employing a woman's right to choose,” she added. In an interview scrum afterward, when asked by a reporter if she had personal experience to back up her statement, Williams refused to elaborate.

The actress also used the occasion to show off her new pregnancy at the ceremony with fiancé Thomas Kail, a film director.

Williams encouraged women to vote to support abortion. “So women, 18 to 118, when it is time to vote, please do so in your own self-interest; it's what men have been doing for years,” she said.