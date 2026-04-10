Golfer Cameron Young stresses faith, family: ‘Wherever we are, we find Mass to go to’

The world's third-ranked player spoke this week ahead of the Masters Tournament about faith in Christ and being a witness to others.

(LifeSiteNews) — This weekend, the 90th Masters Tournament is being played in Augusta, Georgia. One of the four “majors” in professional golf, the event is arguably the most anticipated U.S.-based tournament in the calendar year.

During a press conference ahead of Thursday’s first round of competition, Cameron Young made comments that garnered headlines — in a good way.

Young arrived at the Masters this week ranked third in the world after winning The Players Championship in Florida last month. The father of two young boys, Young, 28, informed the press about how he practices his faith in Jesus Christ.

“Wherever we are, we find Mass to go to,” he said. “That week” — referring to his time at the Players — a church “happens to be right by the golf course. So, it’s a little bit different pulling in in the tournament car, unloading my kids out, and having people kind of look at you the whole time.”

Young continued, “I get a lot of really, really nice comments, people saying, ‘Hey, thanks for setting a great example for my children,’ or whatever it is. Honestly, it’s great to hear because I don’t feel like that’s the case all the time, and that’s one area where I’m really happy to be able to bring attention to that part of our life.”

“Wherever we are, we find mass to go to.” Cameron Young, American professional golfer who won The Players Championship Video: Masters pic.twitter.com/jzoa2HweUl — Sachin Jose (@Sachinettiyil) April 8, 2026

Young’s remarks are inspiring and worthy of being amplified. On what might be the biggest stage of his still relatively young career, he has the courage to tell the world that he is happy to be an ambassador for Christ.

Young isn’t the only PGA professional who has been outspoken about his religious beliefs. Days before the start of the the 2024 Masters, Scottie Scheffler, the top-ranked golfer in the world at the time, said his Christian faith gives his life meaning, not the sport he plays.

“I believe in Jesus. Ultimately, I think that’s what defines me the most … I was called here to glorify God,” he told the media ahead of the tournament.

On the following Sunday, after winning the tournament for the second time, Scheffler again praised Our Lord Jesus Christ. “I’ve been given a gift of this talent, and I use it for God’s glory,” he told reporters during a press conference. “That’s pretty much it.”

Scheffler and Young will be vying for the Masters’ coveted green jacket this weekend. Whoever receives that prestigious prize, at least two of the players in this year’s field undoubtedly know that there is something more important to do on Sunday than to hit a little round white ball around a field of grass.

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