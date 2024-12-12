GOOD NEWS: Archbishop Cordileone urges prayer for Pelosi, UK bans puberty blockers for kids

While there is little doubt that the world is in a state of crisis, that should not and will not stop us from maintaining faith, hope, and a joyful spirit this Advent.

Unsurprisingly, it has been yet another busy week here at LifeSiteNews, but today we are happy to kick-off with some good news!

San Francisco’s Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone is again urging us to pray for the conversion of Nancy Pelosi after she openly flouted the excommunication placed upon her for her pro-abortion stance by receiving Holy Communion.

As disturbing as Pelosi’s beliefs and actions are, it is a reminder to us all to pray for those who oppose the truth and sincerely hope for their conversion!

Cordileone’s constant urging to pray for Pelosi shows he really cares about souls and children in the womb, please pray for him as well!

In other good news, the United Kingdom has officially moved to ban puberty blockers for all those under 18, except for clinical trials. While even the prospect of clinical trials on children should disturb us greatly, we must continue to remain hopeful that this is a step in the right direction and continue pushing for the protection of kids.

In more hopeful news, a Swiss Catholic named Ernest Williams has announced a “Vigil for World Peace.” He is encouraging all those who can to pray and fast on New Year’s Eve through to New Year’s Day. With all that is going on in Palestine, Syria, and between Russia and Ukraine, there may be no better time to ask the Lord for assistance!

Of course, there is so much more than can be said and highlighted, as is the case every day.

There’s no doubt that the world is in crisis, but that should not and will not stop us from maintaining faith, hope, and a joyful spirit this Advent.

