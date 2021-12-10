Good News Friday: Viganò rallies doctors, Elon Musk wants large families, LifeSite donors step up

I have to apologize for taking a few weeks off from writing this column. The growth of LifeSite's operations has taken up all of my time and prevented me from reflecting on some of the good news that we have reported.

(LifeSiteNews) — Welcome to another edition of Good News Friday. First of all, I have to apologize for taking a few weeks off from writing this column. As has been the case for the past few years, the growth of LifeSite’s operations has taken up all of my time and prevented me from taking a moment to reflect with our dear readers on some of the good news that we have reported.

As we get ready to celebrate the birth of our Lord and Savior, let’s remember to remain hopeful and encourage each other!

So without further ado, here are some of the good news from the last week of reporting at LifeSite.

First, I would like to highlight the amazing work of our video team and of a young contract editor in particular, Alejandro Rodriguez. Alejandro took Dr. Maike Hickson’s excellent interview of Dr. Robert Malone and Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò’s call to action against globalist COVID tyranny, and produced a short, viral video that you won’t want to miss:

The next bit of good news came when the Biden regime’s soviet-sympathizing candidate for the highly influential post of Currency Comptroller of the Treasury Department was forced to withdraw as support for her nomination eroded in the U.S. Senate. Read Calvin Freiburger’s excellent coverage on this story here.

Emily Mangiaracina reports on a very concrete warning from Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk. In a long form teleconference interview with the Wall Street Journal, Musk stated what pro-lifers have been yelling from the rooftops for decades: Civilization will crumble unless people have more children. While this warning may seem like a strange selection for a good news recap, the fact that someone as influential as Elon Musk is calling for more children is certainly a breath of fresh air.

This next story comes from France, where a staunch group of young Catholics refused to allow the desecration of several churches by mounting successful protests against an artist who sings songs with lyrics such as “I made love with the devil.” Jeanne Smits, LifeSite’s intrepid correspondent in France, shows how an active Christian community can fight back against a morally corrupt church hierarchy.

The last bit of good news is actually a big THANK YOU to our wonderful readers for your generosity through our LifeFunder platform. Thanks to your generosity we have helped two wonderful organizations get badly needed help to orphans in Brazil and Pakistan, and another to rescue persecuted Christians in Afghanistan. Please watch the moving video of our recent visit to the community of a modern day saint and his Brazilian community that cares for the most vulnerable.

As always, we could not do any of these reports without your support and your prayers. Please consider helping us during our Christmas campaign to help us continue to be a beacon of truth and hope in our fallen world.

May God bless you and your families, and may you enjoy a wonderful weekend.

Share











