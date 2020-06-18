Google conflates racial equality movement with LGBT ‘rights’ movement

PETITION: Investigate George Soros' role in funding domestic terrorism! Sign the petition here.

MOUNTAIN VIEW, California, June 18, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – To help celebrate “Pride month,” Google has published two self-congratulatory articles praising the company’s support of both homosexuality and gender ideology. The articles attempt to frame support for these issues, as well as support for the black community, as part of the same struggle.

According to one of the articles released on Google’s official blog The Keyword, “LGBTQ+ people of color — and in particular Black trans women and trans women of color — helped lead the fight against hate and injustice” at the Compton’s Cafeteria riots in San Francisco in 1966 and at the Stonewall riots in New York in 1969.

“In many respects, the modern-day LGBTQ+ movement for equality was born from these rebellious acts and the many events preceding them,” Google wrote.

Without mentioning the ubiquitous slogan “Black Lives Matter,” the article then proceeded to tie in the current riots with the pro-homosexuality riots in the 1960s.

“For those within the Black+ and LGBTQ+ community — especially Black+ trans women — the injustices we’re seeing today are a reminder of past and present struggles for equity, justice, and equality under the law. We believe communities must show up for one another, and we stand in solidarity with the Black+ community across the world, honoring the longstanding Pride tradition of unity.”

Google bragged about spending millions of dollars on advancing the progressive agenda of homosexuality and gender ideology. Overall, the tech giant funded more than 70 anti-decency organizations with more than $1.2 million across the globe.

One article highlighted several of those projects.

The Colorado-based Transformative Freedom Fund, for instance, aims “to support the authentic selves of transgender Coloradans by removing financial barriers to transition-related health care.”

“COVID-19 has acutely impacted our community — gender-affirming surgeries have been rescheduled after years of waiting, and there are increased barriers to accessing necessary medical care or hormones,” the group claimed.

Some of the organizations supported by Google are catering to very specific niches.

Australian group Black Rainbow provides “advocacy and leadership to Indigenous Australians who identify as LGBQTI.”

In South Africa, “Pride of Africa exists to liberate every LGBTQ+ African so they can live their most authentic life.”

Additionally, Google is giving another $1.2 million to The Trevor Project, which offers “crisis intervention and suicide prevention services” to young people, essentially affirming them in their confusion about their sexuality.

Once again, the article attempted to frame support for blacks and support for homosexuality and transgenderism as one fight.

“While Black LGBTQ+ youth have similar mental health disparities compared with all LGBTQ+ youth, they’re significantly less likely to receive professional mental health care, and Black children die by suicide at nearly twice the rate of their white peers,” the article argued. “The Trevor Project’s continued targeted outreach to LGBTQ+ Black youth is incredibly important, and the organization offers resources to help allies be more supportive.”

Google even managed to mention the coronavirus pandemic as another factor supposedly proving the systemic disadvantage for homosexuals and those claiming to be a member of the opposite sex.

“COVID-19 has shown us that vulnerable communities, including LGBTQ+, too often bear the brunt of any crisis,” Google wrote. “This means that local LGBTQ+ organizations are serving as a critical safety net for those in need, whether they’re helping someone find a bed in a shelter, offering healthcare services, or advocating for more inclusive and equitable policies. Lives depend on these organizations.”

In this context, the Human Rights Campaign, a large and influential pro-homosexuality lobbying group, went so far as to demand from legislators and private businesses to “actively consider the unique situations of LGBTQ people in their plans for addressing this crisis” of COVID-19.

Due to the restrictions imposed after the coronavirus outbreak in most parts of the world, many events and marches celebrating homosexuality and other disorders will not take place.

Google, however, is “finding ways to bring people together virtually, including a toolkit that helps organizations host remote Pride events, a collection of apps, shows, movies, and books about LGBTQ+ stories, and a YouTube ‘spotlight’ channel to elevate LGBTQ+ voices.”

Further, Google Arts & Culture features “the history of Pride, including new exhibits on the birth of the Pride march, and critical leaders of the movement like Marsha P. Johnson and Sylvia Rivera.”

Maab Ibrahim, program manager for Google.org, said, “This year, I will be honoring the tradition of Pride by remembering the Black+ queer leaders who stood up at Stonewall and reflecting on my role in advancing justice today.”

“I hope everyone finds a way to honor Pride that is meaningful to them, representing the traditions, struggles, and joys of their community,” he added.