Google bans Joe Rogan podcast with mRNA pioneer comparing ‘illegal’ jab mandates to Nazi Germany

As Google/YouTube and Twitter censor a top podcast episode, Joe Rogan and others respond by establishing accounts with alternative social media platform GETTR.

(LifeSiteNews) — Following a “bombshell” interview of mRNA inventor Dr. Robert Malone on the most popular podcast in the United States, The Joe Rogan Experience, Big Tech corporations such as Google/YouTube and Twitter moved to censor and impede its broader dissemination, causing a “tremendous surge in signups” on alternative social media.

In a New Year’s Eve podcast with host Joe Rogan that lasted more than three hours, Dr. Malone, an internationally recognized scientist in the areas of virology, immunology and molecular biology, charged government officials with being “lawless” in their complete disregard for bioethics, issuing mandates — for experimental COVID-19 gene-based injections — which “are explicitly inconsistent with the Nuremberg Code.”

The mandates are “flat-out illegal, and they don’t care,” he said.

More significantly, he proposed a parallel between what is happening in society today with what occurred in pre-World War II Nazi Germany, calling the process by which this came about “mass formation psychosis.”

As a result, despite the fact that Germany had a “very intelligent, highly educated population” in the 1920- 30s, “they went barking mad,” Malone said.

“When you have a society that has become decoupled from each other and has free-floating anxiety in a sense that things don’t make sense, we can’t understand it. And then their attention gets focused by a leader or series of events on one small point, just like hypnosis, they literally become hypnotized and can be led anywhere,” he said.

“They will follow that person. It doesn’t matter if they lie to them or whatever.”

As the Rogan interview of Malone went viral over the New Year’s weekend, becoming the top episode on the entire Spotify platform, so did the phrase “mass formation psychosis” begin to trend heavily on social media.

At this point, tech giants appear to have begun their efforts to censor the interview.

Jack Posobiec of Human Events tweeted a screenshot from Google on January 1 explaining the podcast had “broke the algorithm and now Google is struggling to manually edit the results when you search for mass formation psychosis. Try it. Never seen this before.”

The image displayed an explanation from the tech giant stating “It looks like these results are changing quickly. If this topic is new, it can sometimes take time for results to be added by reliable sources.”

Posobiec posted again a half hour later displaying the difference between the Google search results for the phrase, along with one from the less-political DuckDuckGo, emphasizing how the former had elevated an obscure “gamer’s” video toward the top of its selections.

“Google has now made this random guy’s video attacking Dr Malone on Mass Formation Psychosis the top result.” The video, from the host of an account called “JustALazyGamer,” showed over 1200 views and only 37 “likes.” By contrast, “On DuckDuck [Malone’s article on the concept] comes right up at the top,” he wrote.

Expanding on this same observation, Steve Kirsch, executive director of the Vaccine Safety Research Foundation, released a video calling Google’s apparent censorship of this concept, “mass formation in action,” highlighting the “JustALazyGamer” for having only 8.7K subscribers whereas Dr. Malone had over 512K on Twitter before being banned from that platform last week as well.

Furthermore, in referencing the comments below the video, Kirsch observed that they “all … support Robert Malone,” and “none of them support” the video highlighted by Google as an apparent “reliable source.” At this writing, the video shows 13,742 views and only 38 “likes.”

“It’s quite dramatic in terms of what Google says is authoritative versus what people actually think about that content,” Kirsch said.

Noting the apparent irony of these Big Tech platforms suppressing Malone’s explanation of “mass formation psychosis,” Kirsch concluded “what you’re seeing is mass formation in action.”

The Daily Mail reported Monday that YouTube, a subsidiary of Google, and Twitter have removed this top episode of the most popular podcast in the U.S. from their platforms (though it may still be accessed on Odysee and Spotify).

Rogan responded to Twitter’s behavior in this regard by joining the new alternative social media platform, GETTR, while encouraging his 7.8 million Twitter followers to do the same.

GETTR, which brands itself as a “free speech social media platform which fights cancel culture,” announced Monday that it had experienced a “tremendous surge in signups” after Rogan’s announcement.

