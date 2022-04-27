Google updates Docs writing app to include suggested ‘inclusive’ language changes

(LifeSiteNews) — Google is taking steps toward an unprecedented intrusion into user speech and expression via an update to Google Docs that will suggest more “inclusive” language for users.

In a March 31 post that went relatively overlooked, Google announced that its web-based word processing application was getting additional “assistive writing suggestions” to help users “create impactful documents faster.”

While suggestions to complete a word or phrase while typing are nothing new, this update will include recommendations for “more inclusive words or phrases,” as well as “warnings” of “potentially inappropriate words,” indicating that Google intends to cross the line from helpful writing suggestions into impressing on their users the company’s left-wing, politically correct cultural sensibilities.

The post declares that “potentially discriminatory” language will be flagged and offers an illustration of the feature in which Docs recommends that the word “chairman” be replaced with “chairperson,” as the gender-specific noun “may not be inclusive to all readers.”

The feature can be turned off, and it will not force users to accept its recommendations, but it will be activated by default, all but guaranteeing at least a minor annoyance to scores of users. “Gradual rollout” of the feature began April 15.

This move is the latest push forward in Google’s efforts to influence public opinion via their vast resources. Various leaked private conversations show not only that the dominant ideologies at Google are dramatically out of step with the general public but that the company is willing to enforce those ideologies through its ostensibly neutral services and platforms.

Arguably the most damning of those conversations was a meeting from days after the 2016 election, which leaked in September 2018. During that event, various top Google officials openly discussed making former President Donald Trump’s first victory, in the words of senior vice president for global affairs and chief legal officer Kent Walker, no more than a “blip” or “hiccup” in a moral arc of history bend[ing] towards progress.”

In the video, Google co-founder Sergey Brin raised the question of how Google can ensure a “better quality of governance and decision-making,” and Chief Financial Officer Ruth Porat told the audience that Google would “use the great strength and resources and reach we have to continue to advance really important values.” Among the examples discussed in the video were making “investments in machine learning” and “conversation AI” to help combat so-called “misinformation, disinformation” and “fake news.”

Since then, Google has established a history of manipulating its metrics and discriminating against certain content on the basis of political viewpoint, including on the topics of gender, COVID-19, climate change, and election integrity. In February 2021, Google-owned YouTube deleted LifeSiteNews’ entire channel.

