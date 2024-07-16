GOP closed out Day 1 of its national convention with a prayer to pagan god ‘Waheguru’

Christian observers were troubled by the Republican Party allowing a non-Christian prayer on the opening night of the convention while knowing that Catholics and Evangelicals comprise a large portion of its base.

(LifeSiteNews) — Last night’s opening session of the GOP National Convention, which earlier in the day had officially nominated Donald J. Trump as the party’s 2024 presidential candidate, closed out with a prayer to a god other than Jesus Christ, the genderless god of the Sihk religion that believes in rebirth and karma.

High-profile Republican attorney Harmeet Dhillon took to the podium, covered her head, and chanted the “ardas” prayer to “Waheguru, our one true God” seeking blessing upon and protection for the candidacy of former President Trump.

Chrisitan commentators were troubled by what they interpreted to be an affront to Catholics and Evangelical Christians who comprise the vast majority of the Republican Party, dangerously implying that all religions are equal.

The prayer was also seen by some as a way of distancing the GOP from national conservatism, a growing movement that views Christianity as the best way to preserve the United States and the western world from the rising power and influence of globalist woke neo-Marxist power.

“Imagine getting on a massive cult of personality emotional high watching Trump survive assassination, convince yourself that he has some kind of mandate from heaven, and then see the RNC open with a prayer to a demon,” said Ben Zeisloft, editor of the Republic Sentinel.

“America must turn to the Triune God. Not to Allah. Not to Vishnu. Not to ‘Waheguru,’” Zeisloft declared in a subsequent post on X, adding, “Jesus Christ alone is Lord, King, and Judge of all the earth. We must repent and trust in him or else expect his righteous judgments.”

Matt Gaspers, managing editor of Catholic Family News, hit the nail on the head:

I’m glad Abp. Listecki was invited to pray “through Jesus Christ our Lord” at GOP convention, but Harmeet Dhillon was also allowed to invoke the name of a false god, thus giving the impression that all religions are equal. Christ is King, not “Waheguru”!

“Harmeet Dhillon has done great work. She should be invited on stage to speak about that and to support President Trump,” outspoken conservative commentator Fr. Calvin Robinson said.

“But to invite her to pray to a pagan god, leading those prayers with ‘Dear Waheguru, our one true God’ is entirely inappropriate,” Robinson continued. “What is worse is all the RINOs bowing their heads in prayer.”

“Christ is King,” he proclaimed.

“Whoa: 2024 is that year that associating Republicans with evangelicalism officially ends,” suggested Anthony Bradley, research fellow at the Acton Institute.

“Harmeet Dhillon thanks the Chardikala spirit to close out the RNC convention,” Bradley continued. “She prayed, ‘Dear Waheguru, our one true God.’ Vance’s wife is a practicing Hindu, etc. This is the new RNC.”

“ABSOLUTELY UNACCEPTABLE!!” another X user said in all caps.

“I have nothing but respect for Harmeet Dhillon,” he said, “but fire whoever invited her to pray to a foreign god, there is only one true God we pray to and his name is not whatever she said. His name is YAHWEH and his only begotten Son is Jesus Christ.”

Dhillon: ‘Waheguru, our one true God’

“These last 48 hours have been some of the most intense, yet most prayerful of our lives. The heinous attack on President Trump and his supporters made all of us pause and seek answers in comfort. I come from a family of Sikh immigrants, and I’m honored to share with you, my fellow Republicans and guests tonight, a prayer from my faith and tradition practiced by over 25 million worldwide,” Dhillon said before praying.

“We recite the Ardas prayer before any new endeavor, giving thanks to God and ask him for his protection and help uphold the values of humility, truth, courage, service and justice for all,” she explained.

After the Ardas prayer, she further prayed, “Dear Waheguru, our one true God, we thank you for creating America as a unique haven on this Earth, where all people are free to worship according to their faith. We seek your blessings and guidance for our beloved country. Please bless our people with wisdom as they vote for the upcoming election and please bless with humility, honesty, skill and integrity all those who conduct the election.”

In May, President Trump offered unequivocal, glowing praise for Dhillon:

Harmeet Dhillon is one of the best Lawyers in the Country, and she and her Law Firm have done a terrific job for me in so many cases. She has been a Fierce Advocate for the MAGA Movement, and a Warrior for Election Integrity and Constitutional Rights at every level. Harmeet is a Great Asset to the Republican Party in California, and has my Complete and Total Endorsement for Re-Election as RNC Committeewoman for California!

