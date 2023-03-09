House Republicans launch Congressional Family Caucus to protect marriage, promote ‘God-driven’ policies

Reps. Mary Miller, Diana Harshbarger, and Brian Babin noted in their announcement that the natural family ‘was ordained by God as the foundation of our society.’

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) – Three Republican members of Congress announced earlier this week that they have formed a Congressional Family Caucus to defend the marriage-based family from leftist attacks.

Reps. Mary Miller of Illinois, Diana Harshbarger of Tennessee, and Brian Babin of Texas announced the formation of the caucus Monday in an op-ed in The Washington Stand, a news and commentary publication of the Family Research Council.

For years, we have witnessed a concerted effort by activists on the Left to abolish the natural family. Today, I am launching the Congressional Family Caucus because I believe we have a moral obligation as servant representatives to protect and conserve the family. pic.twitter.com/WGbbzLxxo4 — Rep. Mary Miller (@RepMaryMiller) March 7, 2023



The congressmen wrote that America has seen “a concerted effort by activists on the Left to abolish the natural family.” “The natural family, a man and a woman committed for life to each other and to their children, was ordained by God as the foundation of our society,” they continued. “The natural family is essential for a nation to prosper because the family is the root of self-government, service, community, and personal responsibility.”

The congressmen, stating that a “happy family is a blessing from God and is foundational to human flourishing,” noted that the caucus’ aim would be to “defend the natural family from attempts by the radical Left to erode this core foundation of our society” and that members would promote “legislation favorable to American families and discuss the effects major legislation will have on the family.”

The representatives further stated that the aim of the “radical Left” is to “replace the natural family with the federal government,” detailing that “[t]he Left advances abortion, fatherlessness, surgical castration, and atheism. These woke progressives attempt to subvert parental rights by eliminating parental consent for abortion and ‘gender transition’ procedures. They fill school curriculums with perverse transgender ideology and racist critical race theory.”

“Today, too many conservatives are afraid to glorify God in public life or acknowledge the irreplaceable benefit of having a mother and a father in the home,” the congressmen continued. “We believe we have a moral obligation as servant representatives to protect and conserve the family. We cannot allow the Left to continue to advance their dogma that children belong more to the state than to their own parents.”

The announcement comes after Democrats and the Biden administration have taken a series of measures to protect abortion and LGBT ideology. In January, a law passed last year in California declaring the state a “sanctuary” for gender “transitions” took effect. That same month, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced a rules change allowing retail pharmacies to sell the abortion pill.

In the wake of the rules change, Walgreens and CVS announced that they would sell abortion pills at their stores, prompting Republican attorneys general to inform them that to do so in certain states would violate state statutes. As a result, Walgreens announced that it would sell abortion drugs in states with pro-life attorneys general.

Republicans have sought to limit minors’ access to sex “change” drugs and surgeries in their states. Since the start of the year, four Republican controlled states have banned the use of gender “treatments” for minors, with Tennessee being the latest state to do so earlier this month. Another Tennessee law also barred minors from attending drag shows.

