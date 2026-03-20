GOP congresswoman introduces bill to stop abortion pill from polluting water supply

Rep. Mary Miller's Clean Water for All Life Act would include providing a catch kit and medical waste bag with instructions to bring them to a healthcare provider for proper disposal.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) – Republican U.S. Rep. Mary Miller of Illinois introduced legislation Thursday to crack down on unsupervised chemical abortions and the potentially hazardous dumping of abortion-inducing chemicals and their victims in public water supplies.

The Clean Water for All Life Act would prohibit administering abortion pills without “physically examining the patient”; “being physically present at the location of the chemical abortion”; or “providing a catch kit and red bag medical waste, including instructions for the patient to bring such kit and bag to the healthcare provider for proper disposal.” Violators would face up to five years in prison and/or up to $50,000 in fines.

“The murder-for-profit abortion industry has completely ignored the dangerous and unethical disposal of pre-born baby remains and toxic chemical waste produced by abortion pills,” Miller declared in a press release. “I introduced the Clean Water for All Life Act to put an end to their reckless and inhumane practices.”

“These do-it-yourself, at-home, chemical abortion pills are allowing women to expel the baby into the toilet, and it’s going into our wastewater,” the congresswoman added in an interview with the Family Research Council’s Washington Watch. “So my bill is going to put an end to this reckless practice that harms women, degrades human dignity, and contaminates our environment. It’s so bad.”

“I think the biggest thing is that we cannot allow the chemical abortion pills to be mailed out willy-nilly. That’s what’s been happening,” she continued. “Thirteen-year-olds can get them, and if they have a cell phone, they can access the ability to order them and to get them and never have a physical exam (…) These girls and women may not even know how far along they are. And it’s one in 10 girls and women (who) take these pills have to get some kind of medical care afterward, either (they) end up in the emergency room or some kind of medical attention.”

Last summer, Liberty Counsel Action published an 86-page report that examined a wide variety of records and research to find serious deficiencies in the oversight of how the abortion industry disposes of its “medical waste,” starting with a fateful erroneous prediction in the U.S. Food & Drug Administration’s (FDA’s) original approval of mifepristone that the drug would only have a minimal environmental impact, with the question of disposal largely overlooked, both from chemical byproducts of the pills themselves to the flushing of aborted remains down users’ own toilets after use.

The authors cited one estimate from Students for Life’s “This Is Chemical Abortion” initiative that “‘as much as “40+ tons of chemically-tainted medical waste — human tissue, placenta, and blood’ (aborted babies and related byproducts) are flushed into our waterways,” a problem that most state and local regulations fail to account for, effectively allowing the abortion pill business to “use wastewater treatment plants as their de-facto medical waste facilities for decades.”

The report noted that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) itself explains that standard wastewater treatment facilities “are not designed to remove pharmaceuticals.” LC Action added that “wastewater treatment plants are not intended to process fetal remains (medical waste facilities exist for this purpose), though they end up serving in this capacity as fetal remains from chemical abortions are often flushed into the sewer system.

The consequences for individuals who unknowingly drink the tainted water are unknown, but one potential effect could be infertility, given the fact that mifepristone blocks the fertility hormone progesterone.

As LifeSiteNews has previously covered, those reports and others prompted Republican lawmakers to demand action from the EPA, which subsequently began investigating the development of new methods to test for the presence of abortion pill chemicals in water.

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