GOP electors keep Trump legal battle alive as Democrats cast ‘official’ vote for Biden

LifeSiteNews is facing increasing censorship. Click HERE to sign up to receive emails when we add to our video library.

UNITED STATES, December 14, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) — Mainstream media outlets touted a victory for Joe Biden today as a majority of the nation’s presidential electors, nominated by the 50 states’ governors, cast their votes for Biden after a hotly contested, controversial, and drawn out presidential election. However, in several battleground states whose governors appointed Democrat electors, an “alternate” slate of Republican electors have simultaneously cast their electoral votes for President Donald Trump.

The New York Times hailed what is being called the official vote, saying Biden was thus “formally securing the presidency in the manner set out in the Constitution, some six weeks after Election Day.” CNN called the event “a crushing blow to President Trump’s controversial and unprecedented attempts to block Biden’s victory in the Electoral College by filing longshot lawsuits and pressuring lawmakers in battleground states to overturn millions of legal votes.”

However, nuances in the constitutional process of selecting the U.S. president leave Biden’s alleged victory still in doubt. Republican electors in Pennsylvania, Nevada, Georgia, and Arizona — states whose Democrat electors “officially” voted for Biden — all cast votes for the president, thus enabling him to “preserve any legal claims ... going forward.” The move is to ensure that the legal cases undertaken by the Trump team can continue through the rest of December and into January.

— Article continues below Petition —

Show Petition Text 0 have signed the petition. Let's get to 1 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition Country... State... Sign this Petition Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

In a statement issued on Monday, the Pennsylvania GOP said, “We took this procedural vote to preserve any legal claims that may be presented going forward.”

Nevada did likewise, with the Nevada GOP page posting a message saying, “History made today.”

Meanwhile, the chairman of the Georgia Republican Party, David Shafer, issued a statement explaining the reason behind Georgia GOP electors voting for Trump. “Because the President’s lawsuit contesting the Georgia election is still pending, the Republican nominees for Presidential Elector met today at noon at the State Capitol today and cast their votes for President and Vice President,” Shafer said. “Had we not met today and cast our votes, the President’s pending election contest would have been effectively mooted. Our action today preserves his rights under Georgia law.”

Reports show that the above states were further joined by Michigan and Wisconsin. In fact, seven states in total have had Republican electors cast votes for President Trump, thus enabling the president to continue his legal battle regarding the election.

Speaking to Fox News on Monday morning, Stephen Miller, a senior Trump campaign adviser, pointed to January 20 as the “only date in the Constitution” and said there is “more than enough time to right the wrong of this fraudulent election result and certify Donald Trump as the winner of the election.”

The purpose of the alternate Electoral College voters is to “preserve our rights to ensure an accurate and honest result to this election,” Miller explained.

“As we speak, today, an alternate slate of electors in the contested states is going to vote and we’re going to send those results up to Congress. This will ensure that all of our legal remedies remain open,” Miller continued. “That means that if we win these cases in the courts, that we can direct that the alternate slate of electors be certified. The state legislators in Georgia, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania can do the same and likewise Congress has that opportunity as well to do the right thing. If you just cured three simple constitutional defects, Donald Trump’s the winner of this election.”

Electoral College votes, having been cast on December 14, are due to be officially counted on January 6 as part of a joint session of Congress, led by Vice President Mike Pence. Members of the House of Representatives can at this point raise objections to the electors’ votes. If for some reason neither Biden nor Trump were to get a majority of 270 votes, then the 435 members of the House would vote by state. While the Democrats hold a majority in the House, Republicans have a larger number of states under their control, so Trump could be re-elected in such a manner even at that late stage.

When questioned as to why the Trump campaign had not enjoyed overwhelming successes in their legal cases so far, Miller answered: “The pressure from the corrupt corporate media to make everybody cave and bend, is overwhelming, it is overwhelming. And so, yes, judges are caving, yes, politicians are caving. We need heroes to step up and do the right thing.”

Meanwhile, Biden gave a speech following the Electoral College results in which he made a dig at Trump, saying: “In America, politicians don't take power — the people grant it to them. The flame of democracy was lit in this nation a long time ago. And we now know that nothing — not even a pandemic or an abuse of power — can extinguish that flame.”

Miller, earlier in the day, soundly accused the Democrats of widespread fraud. “Think about it,” he stated. “Using the pretext of COVID, state Democrats unilaterally changed their election laws for one sole purpose, to facilitate fraud. They redid every single anti-fraud measure and they did it unilaterally. They did it illegally, and now they’re trying to cover up the results by opposing audits of the vote. You only do that if you want fraud and encourage fraud.”