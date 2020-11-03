GOP poll watchers are denied access in Philadelphia

Big Tech is censoring us. Subscribe to our email list and bookmark LifeSiteNews.com to continue getting our news. Subscribe now.

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania, November 3, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) — Concerns about election fraud have been heightened by allegations that poll watchers are being denied access to polling stations in Philadelphia.

According to Mike Roman, the Trump campaign’s Election Day Operations (EDO) Director, “the steal is on” as polling stations prevent official Republican poll watchers from coming inside.

“Democrat election officials banning Trump poll watchers in Philly,” Roman tweeted over footage of a card-carrying poll watcher being refused entry. “This is happening all over the City. The steal is on!”

��DEMOCRAT ELECTION OFFICIALS BANNING TRUMP POLL WATCHERS IN PHILLY. This is happening all over the City. The steal is on! https://t.co/sWS9lXL5vh — Mike Roman (@mikeroman) November 3, 2020

The video shows how poll workers are prohibiting a man, whose “Watcher’s Certificate” allows him to be a poll watcher anywhere in Philadelphia, from entering the polling location.

The role of the poll watcher is to maintain a quiet presence in a polling station to deter fights and violations of the voting process. They must be on the electoral roll, and they can belong to any party. They are supposed to protect voters from manipulation and intimidation.

Roman, who was a senior advisor to the Trump campaign in 2016, also posted a photograph he said showed two people in a Philadelphia polling booth and a photograph of a man apparently handing out Democratic campaign material inside a polling station.

“Illegal campaigning inside of a polling location in Philly,” he wrote. “Man in blue is handing out Dem literature to voters in line to vote. This is why Dems are keeping Trump watchers out. They are stealing [the election]! This needs to stop!”

ILLEGAL campaigning INSIDE of a polling location in Philly. Man in blue is handing out DEM literature to voters IN LINE TO VOTE. This is why DEMS are keeping TRUMP WATCHERS OUT. They are STEALING it! This needs to STOP! pic.twitter.com/qnJ3D8o2ie — Mike Roman (@mikeroman) November 3, 2020

The Philadelphia Republican Party also tweeted out photographs and stories about alleged violations of the electoral process by Democrats.

“Certified Republican poll watchers are being kicked out of Mitchum Wilson Funeral Home, Wharton Rec Center, AND Greater Mt. Sinai Baptist Church. Watchers are told their certification doesn’t mean anything,” tweeted Philly GOP.

“[Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson], what’s going on in your district?”

Philly GOP also published photographs of Democrat campaigning within ten feet of polling stations, and a video they alleged showed mail-in ballot fraud. But the organization is now being censored by Twitter: “Twitter is now censoring Philly GOP videos of election violations,” confirmed conservative activist Jack Posobiec.