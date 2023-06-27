GOP presidential candidate Chris Christie opposes ‘intrusive’ limits on trans mutilation of children

When asked by Fox News if 14-year-olds should be allowed to 'start switching genders,' Christie criticized Arkansas Governor Sarah Sanders for signing legislation to protect kids from the drugs and procedures.

NEW HAMPSHIRE (LifeSiteNews) — Presidential candidate Chris Christie said gender-confused minors should be allowed to undergo surgical and chemical mutilation.

“I just don’t want to see our government getting more and more intrusive in everybody’s life, getting bigger,” Christie, a former governor of New Jersey, told Fox News on Thursday. “I don’t think anything can replace parents when you’re talking about major decisions that … need to be made by our children.”

Governor Chris Christie says he opposes limits on minors undergoing ‘transgender’ drugs and surgeries. pic.twitter.com/AIbLWIUBsQ — Matt Lamb (@MattLamb22) June 27, 2023

When asked by Brian Kilmeade if 14-year-olds should be allowed to “start switching genders,” Christie criticized Arkansas Governor Sarah Sanders for signing legislation to protect kids from the drugs and procedures.

“I’ll tell you, it’s more of a parent’s decision than it’s a governor’s decision, for goodness’ sakes, Brian, you really think that Sarah Huckabee Sanders should be making this decision for children in Arkansas?” Christie said. “I love Sarah. I think she’s a great person and a really good governor. But I don’t think she would ever allow the government to substitute her judgment as a mother for their judgment.”

READ: Drag queens parade around New York City chanting, ‘We’re coming for your children’

— Article continues below Petition — Join the boycott of Target: Stop selling 'pride' swimwear for 'trans kids' and LGBT onesies for babies Show Petition Text 33976 have signed the petition. Let's get to 35000 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition The LGBT ideology has captured corporations around the world — and now Target is taking it to the next level by selling 'pride' propaganda to children, including transgender swimwear for kids. Join our boycott of Target to make sure this retail giant is given the same treatment as Bud Light! SIGN: We are boycotting Target for spreading LGBT propaganda among children Target Corporation has already signalled that it's nervous about how consumers are reacting to their 'pride' propaganda for children, moving displays to the back in certain outlets, so now is the time to ramp up the pressure on this deviant company that would use children to advertise the sexual proclivities of the LGBT lobby. Incredibly, one of the products for little girls is a swimsuit that can be used to "tuck" male genitalia, with the tag stating it is "tuck-friendly" and has "extra crotch coverage." We must gather people far and wide to join this boycott and teach corporate America another lesson in decency after the Bud Light debacle: you don't Target children for sexualization and gender-confusion. SIGN: Stop trying to sexualize children Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

Christie is not the only Republican presidential candidate who has opposed limits on the surgical and chemical mutilation of children.

Former Vice President Mike Pence said he wants limits for kids but is “libertarian” on the issue when it comes to adults.

“I’m heartened to hear the progress in other countries protecting kids from chemical or surgical gender transition. I strongly support efforts in my home state of Indiana and around the country to prohibit gender transition, chemical, or surgical treatment for children under the age of 18,” the Republican presidential candidate told Jordan Peterson on a recent episode of The Dr. Jordan B. Peterson Podcast.

“I’m libertarian enough to say if you’re an adult you live while you live. You know, I may not agree with decisions you make, but we’ll love you, and love our neighbor as ourselves as my faith requires, right?” Pence said. “But live and let live. But for our kids, absolutely not. We’ve got to take a strong stand.

Even adults who chose to undergo “gender transition” have later come to regret it.

For example, Helena Kerschner used to present herself as a man. Following a short interview with a Planned Parenthood staffer, she started testosterone injections at the age of 18. She later regretted her decision and has since spoken out against the surgical and chemical mutilation of individuals.

Like Kerschner, Michelle Zacchigna from Orillia, Ontario also identified Tumblr and social media pressure as culprits in her decision to undergo “gender-reassignment.” She started exploring the process when she was 21 years old. Camille Kiefel also came to regret her double mastectomy, a surgery she underwent when she was in her twenties.

READ: Canadian high schoolers questioned by RCMP for signing ‘straight and proud’ poster

Share











