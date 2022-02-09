2022 Winter Olympics exposed: Inside China's communist regime
Click for Articles & Videos
News

GOP speaker, Mormons, Episcopalians back pro-LGBT ‘discrimination’ bill in Arizona

The bill would ban health providers from offering counseling to those seeking to overcome unwanted same-sex attraction.
Featured Image
US and LGBT flag conceptMyImages-Micha/Shutterstock

Calvin
Freiburger
Calvin Freiburger
Comments 

PHOENIX (LifeSiteNews) — The Republican speaker of the Arizona House has joined Democrats in supporting an LGBT “discrimination” bill that, among other controversial provisions, would forbid licensed health practitioners from helping patients overcome unwanted same-sex attraction.

The Associated Press reports that the legislation would prohibit anti-LGBT “discrimination” in workplaces, housing, and places of public accommodation, with exceptions for churches but not religious business owners, leaving the likes of photographers, florists, and bakers vulnerable to the possibility of being forced to participate in same-sex “weddings”; or employers being forced to accommodate cross-dressing and sex-change treatments regardless of their own values or policies.

The legislation would also bar licensed health care professionals from practicing so-called “conversion” or “reparative” therapy on individuals struggling with homosexuality. Opponents of such therapy commonly elicit opposition to the practice by invoking fringe, abusive practices such as electric shock and other forms of physically-harmful junk science. But in reality, modern reparative treatment consists largely of simple counseling, the effectiveness of which is backed by studies as well as testimony from those who have benefited.

Nevertheless, the bill has the support of GOP House Speaker Rusty Bowers, as well as the Episcopal and Mormon churches, which were reportedly satisfied by the bill’s exemptions for religious institutions.

While Episcopal Diocese of Arizona bishop Jennifer Reddall claimed the measure simply “means that every Arizonan can be viewed just for who they are, for who God made them in the image of God,” Center for Arizona Policy president Cathi Herrod said the “very divisive and very controversial” bill “would treat reasonable disagreement as if it were discrimination, dictate a coercive sexual ethic and penalize those who dissent.”

It remains to be seen how the bill will fare in the state legislature; Bowers said he would not commit to bringing it up for a vote unless it wins the backing of a majority of GOP House members.

In 2020, a three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit ruled that bans on conversion therapy violate the right of therapists “to speak freely with clients,” as guaranteed by the First Amendment.

Comments

Commenting Guidelines

LifeSiteNews welcomes thoughtful, respectful comments that add useful information or insights. Demeaning, hostile or propagandistic comments, and streams not related to the storyline, will be removed.

LSN commenting is not for frequent personal blogging, on-going debates or theological or other disputes between commenters.

Multiple comments from one person under a story are discouraged (suggested maximum of three). Capitalized sentences or comments will be removed (Internet shouting).

LifeSiteNews gives priority to pro-life, pro-family commenters and reserves the right to edit or remove comments.

Comments under LifeSiteNews stories do not necessarily represent the views of LifeSiteNews.