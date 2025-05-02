Gov. Abbot rebukes Texas city over ‘antisemitic’ resolution calling for peace in Gaza

The resolution being considered by the City of San Marcos accuses the US of being complicit in genocide and calls for funds given to Israel to be used domestically instead.

(LifeSiteNews) — A resolution introduced by a city in Texas that calls for tax dollars to be spent on the needs of Americans instead of on Israel’s “genocide in Palestine” has garnered national headlines after the state’s Republican governor decried it for promoting “antisemitism.”

On April 15, the City of San Marcos considered a resolution that accused the U.S. government of breaking “numerous” federal laws and policies by “shipping arms to Israel” so it could “carry out a genocide against Palestinians and instigate conflict in neighboring countries.”

Texas Scorecard reports that residents commented for three hours on the measure, with those who opposed it stating that it had little to do with the day-to-day affairs of San Marcos residents.

The resolution states that Israel’s blockade on food, fuel, and medical supplies since March is “in violation of international humanitarian laws and the existing ceasefire agreement.” It also calls on lawmakers to work towards an “immediate, permanent, and sustained ceasefire” and to support the “end to the State of Israel’s apartheid, occupation, and blockade of Palestine,” among other policies.

GOP Texas Governor Gregg Abott replied to the mayor of San Marcos on April 29 in a strongly worded letter.

“Israel is a stalwart ally of the United States and a friend to Texas. I have repeatedly made clear that Texas will not tolerate antisemitism. Anti-Israel policies are anti-Texas policies,” Abbot said. “I have proudly signed legislation prohibiting government entities from supporting efforts to boycott, divest from, and sanction Israel.”

Abbott then warned the city that if it approves the resolution his office will cut state dollars.

Abbott’s quick and forceful response caused many “America First” conservatives to accuse him of being more loyal to Israel than to America.

“Greg Abbot was elected to serve Texas and instead is serving Israel. I would love to see him convicted of treason,” exclaimed Jake Shields, a former UFC/MMA fighter who now hosts a podcast.

“San Marcos, Texas, a city of just 70,000 people identified that its residents were sending $4.434 million tax dollars to Israel each year so the city council drafted a resolution calling for the reallocation of those funds towards domestic priorities. So now Greg Abbott is threatening to cut the city off from all future state contracts if it adopts this resolution,” remarked Mel, co-host of the Previously Prohibited podcast.

In his letter, Abbott did note that the resolution called for the $4.4 million dollars of San Marcos residents’ taxes that were sent to Israel to be reallocated “towards essential domestic priorities.” But he dismissed those concerns as being exaggerated.

“It is difficult to believe that a city so carefully accounting for every dollar flowing to Israel and determined to ‘reallocate’ those funds in a self-described ‘Embargo’ on our ally is, at the same time, requiring written verification from its contracting partners that they will not boycott Israel.”

As reported by LifeSiteNews, dozens of international organization, prominent public figures, and countries have decried the heinous attacks on civilians and non-combatants, including churches, in Gaza by the Israeli Defense Force since October 7, 2023.

This was noted in the city’s resolution, which states “we follow the lead of the World Health Organization, United Nations, Save the Children, Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch, His Holiness Pope Francis, more than 150 countries, and countless other organizations in the United States and around the world in calling for a ceasefire, because what happens internationally impacts our constituents locally. We believe in the shared humanity of all people, reiterate that all people are entitled to live life in safety and free from violence, and affirm these as common values held by San Marcos residents and leaders.”

The City Council will discuss the resolution again on May 6, per Texas Scorecard.

Help bring aid trucks into Gaza: LifeFunder

