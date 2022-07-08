Gov. Newsom visits Montana after banning publicly funded travel to the ‘anti-LGBT’ state

SACRAMENTO (LifeSiteNews) – California’s Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom is denying charges of hypocrisy for vacationing to Montana despite prohibiting government employees from using public money to do the same over the state’s socially-conservative policies on LGBT issues.

For years, Newsom’s government has prohibited public employees from using public funds for trips to a handful of states which have adopted so-called “anti-LGBT” policies, such as laws prohibiting biological males from participating in female-specific state-sponsored athletic competitions, or protecting adoption and foster agencies’ right to prefer that children be placed in homes with both a mother and a father.

RELATED: Montana will no longer let ‘transgenders’ change their birth certificates, says surgery can’t change sex

On Tuesday, California journalist Emily Hoeven reported that Newsom had traveled to Montana, one of the affected states, where the governor has in-laws.

“The travel ban applies to expending state funds. The Governor’s travel is not being paid for by the state,” Newsom spokesperson Erin Mellon told the Washington Examiner in response to a request for comment. “This is a personal trip to visit family who live outside the state.”

Despite initially remaining mum on the subject, the governor’s office eventually admitted to Hoeven that the statement wasn’t entirely true, as the ban included exemptions for paying for security.

But while Newsom’s trip does not violate the letter of the law, it does run counter to its spirit, which was originally billed as action to “avoid supporting or financing discrimination against lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender people.” Even if Newsom is not impermissibly using California tax dollars for the trip, he presumably spent money in the Treasure State.

This is far from the first time Newsom has been caught disregarding standards he imposes on others. Others include sending his children back to in-person private schools while most California public schools were still locked down for COVID-19, and enjoying a maskless dinner party in violation of pandemic restrictions on in-person gatherings.

RELATED: Montana seventh state to ban gender-confused males in women’s sports this year

