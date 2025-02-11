Government-funded Canadian group boasts about procuring late-term abortion for immigrant woman

The taxpayer-funded Action Canada for Sexual Health & Rights has released a report boasting about helping a 19-year-old immigrant woman abort her baby in week 24 of pregnancy.

(LifeSiteNews) –– A government-funded pro-abortion group that styles itself as “Planned Parenthood Canada” has boasted about helping a young immigrant woman abort her baby at 24-weeks gestation.

The group, Action Canada for Sexual Health & Rights, in its 2023-2024 annual report released last Monday, said that through its funding, the bulk of which comes from government-sourced grants, it assisted 504 people in accessing abortions from July of 2023 to July of 2024.

In the report, the pro-abortion group detailed how it aided a 19-year-old woman in the aborting of her 24-week-old child. As this person, whose name was changed to “Manpreet” for privacy reasons, was not a Canadian citizen, the group claimed that it had struggled to help get the woman an abortion.

“We worked alongside Manpreet, navigating the healthcare system and finding a provider for her procedure when options seemed scarce,” the report reads.

“Despite the barriers, we secured an appointment for Manpreet. With the help of our fund, we were able to cover the costs of her procedure, removing the financial burden that had weighed so heavily on her.”

The disturbing report was met with swift backlash on social media by pro-lifers.

“Action Canada exists to defend and promote the killing of preborn children in Canada. Never heard of the name before? The organization also has another name: Planned Parenthood Canada,” Pete Baklinski, director of communications for Campaign Life Coalition, observed on X last week.

“Planned Parenthood has nothing to do with ‘parenthood’ and everything to do with destroying it through abortion.”

When looking at the numbers, “Planned Parenthood Canada” said it got 57.24 percent of its $10,722,753.77 in total revenues for the 2023-2024 year from “domestic program grants.” The funds were used to support a “women’s program” for “financial and health systems barriers” to ensure access to both abortion and contraceptives.

Baklinski blasted the fact that the group had “shockingly” gotten the bulk of its money from domestic and global federal grants so that it could “promote killing preborn humans.”

While every abortion is gravely immoral, a fact affirmed unchangeably by the Catholic Church, Baklinski highlighted the fact that at 24-weeks, a child in the womb is “fully developed with working organs.”

“The mother can feel the baby’s kicks and punches. The baby can hear the mother’s voice and react to light. The baby has fingernails and can grasp objects, including his or her ears and umbilical cord,” Baklinski relayed. “Babies are viable [to be born] at this point, and there are numerous instances of them surviving outside the womb with medical intervention.”

Abortion lobby must be ‘defunded’

Baklinski further took issue with the government funding these pro-abortion groups, whose main purpose is to extinguish life in Canada.

“Government exists to protect the nation’s interests and its citizens – those born and those yet to be born. It’s time to call upon the Government of Canada to defund organizations that exist to strip the nation of its future citizens by legal abortion,” said Baklinski.

“It’s time for the Government of Canada to follow up on the recommendation of the Supreme Court in the 1988 Morgentaler decision that the state draws up legislation to protect the interests of the preborn child.”

Baklinski called upon Conservative Party of Canada leader Pierre Poilievre, who remains in favor of abortion, to act to stop federal abortion funding should he win the next election.

“If Pierre Poilievre wins the next Federal election, he has to put Canada first by putting Canada’s preborn babies first,” Baklinski urged. “He must defund the abortion lobby.”

In Canada, abortion is allowed at all stages of pregnancy for any reason, a position currently defended by the three largest political parties.

Since taking office in 2015, the Canadian federal government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has consistently pushed an anti-life, anti-family narrative on Canadians. With Trudeau himself for years having professed his seemingly limitless support for abortion.

