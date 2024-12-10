Government-funded Canadian outlet claims men have no advantage in sports over women

A Trudeau government funded outlet published an article claiming that legislation like Alberta's 'Bill 29 is based on a widespread myth that transgender women have an inherent biological advantage' in sports.

CALGARY, Alberta (LifeSiteNews) — A government-funded Canadian media outlet has claimed that males having an advantage when competing against women in sports is a “myth.”

In a December 2 article, The Conversation, a pro-LGBT media outlet that receives federal funding from the Trudeau government, denounced Alberta’s Fairness and Safety in Sport Act (FASISA) which seeks to keep gender-confused men out of women’s sports, alleging that males do not have a physical advantage over females.

“Legislation like Bill 29 is based on a widespread myth that transgender women have an inherent biological advantage that threatens the integrity and fairness of women’s athletic competitions,” the article claimed. “This myth is not based on fulsome scientific and sociocultural evidence.”

The outlet argued that scientific studies which prove that biological men have an advantage are “often methodologically flawed and use limited biological data.”

“For example, studies rarely adjust for height and lean body mass and make a false equivalency between testosterone levels and athletic performance despite there being no consistent evidence testosterone levels predict performance,” the article continued.

Additionally, the outlet determined that “Anti-trans sport policies are bound to fail because the idea of two sexes, like two genders, is a social construction and not a biological fact.”

While common sense is usually enough for people to understand that there are inherent differences between men and women when it comes to strength and sport performance, studies have shown that males have a considerable advantage over women in athletics.

Indeed, a study published in Sports Medicine found that even a year of “transgender” hormone drugs results in “very modest changes” in the inherent strength advantages of men.

Even members of the left-wing United Nations have acknowledged biological reality. Last month, the international body released a report by Special Rapporteur Reem Alsalem exploring “forms of violence experienced by women and girls in sport.” Among them was the allowance of “males who identify as women to compete in female sports categories,” which the report said led to more than 600 female athletes around the world losing more than 890 medals in 29 sports as of March 2024.

“[P]harmaceutical testosterone suppression for genetically male athletes – irrespective of how they identify – will not eliminate the set of comparative performance advantages they have already acquired,” the report acknowledged. “To avoid the loss of a fair opportunity, males must not compete in the female categories of sport.”

Just a day after the article was published, Alberta’s governing United Conservative Party (UCP) government made history by passing the FASISA, the first legislation to protect women’s sports in Canada.

The proposed law, known as Bill 29, or the Fairness and Safety in Sport Act, will apply to all school boards, universities, as well as provincial sports organizations. It was introduced into the Alberta legislature last month.

Alberta’s Minister of Tourism and Sport Joseph Schow said about the passing of the bill that it will create fairness and safety in sports in Alberta for “young women and girls, and it is to them that I dedicate this speech and this bill because, Mr. Speaker, it is incumbent upon us as a government to create an environment that is fair and safe for all young girls and women who want to compete.”

“Sports teach you how to overcome challenges, how to strive for your personal best, how to respect your opponents, and that is something that even comes in handy in this house,” he added.

Share











