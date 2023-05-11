Graduate of faithful Catholic law school among those killed in Allen, Texas mass shooting

Ave Maria alumnus Kyu Cho was an immigration attorney who spent his free time ‘participating in church activities, watching his two young boys grow up, and spending time with his family.’ Six-year-old William is the only surviving member of the Cho family after the Saturday mass shooting.

ALLEN, Texas (LifeSiteNews) — A graduate of a prominent Catholic law school, his wife, and their toddler son were among the eight people murdered in the horrific mass shooting at a Texas outlet mall on May 6. Six-year-old son William was the only family member to survive the attack and was recently released from the ICU.

Ave Maria School of Law alumnus Kyu Song Cho, 37, his wife Cindy Cho, 35, and their son James, 3, were killed in the brutal mass shooting Saturday in Allen, a northern suburb of Dallas.

The shooter, a 33-year-old Hispanic male, killed eight people and injured several others when he opened fire on mall-goers at the Allen Premium Outlets at about 3:30 p.m. The shooting spree lasted just minutes before the murderer was shot and killed by a city police officer who has since been celebrated as a hero for engaging the attacker alone.

“[Ave Maria Law] lost one of our alums in the tragic shooting in Allen, Texas,” read a Thursday tweet by the Catholic law school.

Msgr. Frank McGrath, the chaplain of the “unabashedly Catholic, conservative, and competitive school of law,” will offer the May 17 Mass for the family.

#AveLaw lost one of our alums in the tragic shooting in Allen, Texas, on May 6. Msgr McGrath will offer the May 17 Mass for the Cho family. All are welcome &encouraged to attend. To donate: https://t.co/NnR6uOoPfU. Eternal rest grant unto them, O Lord. pic.twitter.com/QLsgu5SqMB — Ave Maria School of Law (@AveMariaLaw) May 10, 2023

After graduating from Ave Maria, Cho became an immigration attorney.

Citing his employee profile, ABC News reported that Cho used “his own experience as an immigrant in the early 1990s with his broad range of legal skills, in order to better understand and identify with his clients and to help them with their uniquely specific immigration matters.”

According to the profile, Cho spent his free time “participating in church activities, watching his two young boys grow up, and spending time with his family.” Cho’s wife and the mother of their two boys, Cindy, worked as a dentist. Three-year-old James has been described as exceptionally bright little boy who was already reading and loved elephants. The family lived in Dallas.

After the horrific events of May 6, the sole surviving member of the Cho family is six-year old William, who is now reportedly recovering at home after a time in the ICU.

According to a GoFundMe page set up by a family member, William had “just celebrated his 6th birthday 4 days prior” to the mass shooting that left his parents and younger brother dead.

“An afternoon that should have been filled with light, love and celebration unfortunately was cut short by another mass shooting massacre that left 8 victims dead,” Won Cho wrote on the GoFundMe page, adding that the extended family “is in deep mourning.”

Donations immediately poured in for William, totaling more than $1.8 million before the family opted to close the fundraiser to new donations.

“We wish to express our deep gratitude and appreciation for the outpouring of support from the community,” Won Cho wrote in a May 11 update. “We apologize for the scarcity of updates-we have been extremely busy trying to plan for multiple funerals while making arrangements for Williams [sic] ongoing care. William is at home and continuing to do well.”

The family urged anyone else who wants to help the victims of the mass shooting to “consider donating to the GoFundMe pages of the other families affected by this tragedy,” adding that they “will also be setting up a trust which can be contributed to, and will update with that information when it is ready.”

“Again thank you all for your love, support and continued prayers,” Won Cho wrote.

