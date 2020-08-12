‘Greatest threat to civil rights we’ve ever seen’: pro-life leaders react to Biden’s VP pick Kamala Harris

URGENT PETITION: Tell the Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade! Sign the petition here.

August 12, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – The pro-life movement has strong opinions about former Vice President Joe Biden’s selection of California Sen. Kamala Harris to be his running mate, arguing that it brings the pro-abortion absolutism of the Democrat presidential ticket into sharper focus.

Biden made the announcement Tuesday, calling Harris a “fearless fighter for the little guy, and one of the country’s finest public servants.” Both have endorsed plans to enshrine effectively unlimited abortion-on-demand into federal law, which would use the federal Justice Department to tie the hands of states that try to enact even modest pro-life restrictions.

David Daleiden, head of the pro-life investigative group Center for Medical Progress, wrote that from his firsthand experience, he considered Harris the “greatest threat to First Amendment civil rights our country has ever seen”:

Lots of people are asking me what I think of the news tonight—@KamalaHarris is the greatest threat to First Amendment civil rights our country has ever seen. I know because she had my home raided for speaking the truth about her political patrons at Planned Parenthood. ���� — David Daleiden (@daviddaleiden) August 12, 2020

During her time as Attorney General of California, Harris played a key role in defending Planned Parenthood over its sale of aborted baby parts (which violated multiple federal laws, according to undercover video of abortion industry personnel). Most of the footage was taken in California, yet Harris announced she would investigate CMP journalists rather than Planned Parenthood, and went on to raid Daleiden’s home while accepting the abortion giant’s donations for her Senate run.

Numerous pro-life organizations called on Harris to resign over the apparent conflict of interest, and Daleiden’s attorneys cited leaked emails that showed Harris’ office coordinating with Planned Parenthood to draft legislation to criminalize undercover investigations like CMP’s.

In May, Daleiden filed a lawsuit against Harris, Planned Parenthood, and California Attorney General Xavier Becerra for a “brazen, unprecedented, and ongoing conspiracy to selectively use California’s video recording laws as a political weapon to silence disfavored speech.”

Many prominent pro-life figures had much to say about Harris’s record, as well:

Kamala Harris — a fearless fighter so that Planned Parenthood can freely dismember, slaughter and sell the body parts of this little guy. https://t.co/W29xGcg7j9 pic.twitter.com/S1CnKwSEZz — Lila Rose (@LilaGraceRose) August 12, 2020

Years ago my friend @daviddaleiden home was raided by officials under the office of then California AG @SenKamalaHarris for exposing @PPFA selling baby body parts... CNN, MSNBC, NYT, WaPo, etc will not be mentioning this...as if it never happened...#VPPick pic.twitter.com/ZWYSwPi6Xy — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) August 11, 2020

Remember pro-lifers



It was #BidenVP @KamalaHarris who selectively used California’s video recording laws to prosecute David Daleiden.



Kamala's friends Planned Parenthood (who donate to her campaigns) wanted to retaliate for having their misconduct exposed. — Michael New (@Michael_J_New) August 11, 2020

“For Americans who vote pro-life first the choice is clear for November, if they check the record,” Students for Life president Kristan Hawkins said. “Sen. Kamala Harris has already proved that she will use any legal authority available to her to target pro-life Americans, and, in plans announced during her Presidential run, she was direct in saying she wanted more power.”

“Kamala Harris has been bought and paid for by Planned Parenthood, which wields incredible political power on the left,” Operation Rescue president Troy Newman said. “Whatever Planned Parenthood says, goes in the Democrat Party. Harris was Planned Parenthood’s pick.”

Harris “believes that no one should be allowed to be appointed to the court or any administrative government post who ever belonged to a religious institution, organization, club, school, or denomination that views abortion, homosexual practice, or transgenderism as sin,” noted Houston Baptist University theology professor Robert A. J. Gagnon. “How can any Christian vote for such a person or even fail to cast an effective vote to stop her election?”

Gagnon added that a “vote for Biden/Harris is a vote for child abuse (cross-sex puberty blockers, mutilation surgery), mandatory Drag Queen Story Hour and “transgender” speech rules, and abortion; in short, an all-out assault on the youngest in our society and the marginalization and persecution of parents and other adults who come to their defense. Don’t be foolish.”

BREAKING: Biden picks pro-abortion extremist @KamalaHarris for VP. Harris:



❌ Blocked Senate vote to protect babies born alive during abortion (TWICE)

❌ Unveiled a plan to prevent #ProLife states from passing pro-life laws

❌ Voted to force taxpayers to pay for abortions

1/6 pic.twitter.com/MHv7BLdzK1 — Susan B. Anthony List (@SBAList) August 11, 2020

As a Senate candidate, Harris bragged about forcing religiously-owned companies and pro-life pregnancy centers to violate their consciences. During Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearings, Harris tried to get him to call the Obergefell ruling that forced states to recognize same-sex “marriage” one of the “great moments in the history of the Supreme Court.” In December 2018, she suggested Trump judicial nominee Brian Buescher’s membership in the Catholic fraternal organization Knights of Columbus was problematic because of its pro-life, pro-marriage stances.

In addition to their shared support of abortion-on-demand, both Biden and Harris have positioned themselves as firm allies of the LGBT lobby, from Biden’s support of writing transgenderism into federal nondiscrimination law to Harris pandering to LGBT audiences by declaring her gender pronouns.