Green politician attacks Campaign Life Coalition for opposing LGBT ‘pride’ flag at Catholic schools

Ontario MPP Aislinn Clancy complained that some Waterloo Catholic District School Board trustees were supported by Campaign Life Coalition and have tried ban the 'pride flag, 2SLLGBTQ books and other symbols of inclusion.'

(LifeSiteNews) – An Ontario politician has gone after faithful Catholic school trustees as well as Campaign Life Coalition (CLC) for opposing the flying of “pride” flags at schools.

Ontario Member of Provincial Parliament Aislinn Clancy, who is from the Green Party, made the accusation during a recent sitting of the Ontario parliament.

She asked the speaker, and thus the current Progressive Conservative government of Premier Doug Ford, to “intervene and stop these trustees who are wasting time and taxpayer dollars fighting about what books should be in libraries and what flags should be on poles.”

As reported by LifeSiteNews, the Waterloo Catholic District School Board (WCDSB) on Monday night voted down a motion to keep “pride” flags out of schools.

During an April 28 board meeting, the WCDSB trustees defeated a motion proposed by Conrad Stanley, a faithful WCDSB trustee, to ban all flags except those of Canada, Ontario, and the school board.

The motion was defeated in a 5-4 vote. The motion pointed out that “international identity-based flags like the rainbow, Pride and progress flags remains divisive and unpopular.”

Clancy claimed while speaking to parliament that “Community members, concerned staff and students came together to stand up against hate.”

“Some trustees at the Waterloo Catholic District School Board were supported by an organization called Campaign Life Coalition, have been trying to ban the pride flag to 2SLLGBTQ books and other symbols of inclusion, including the Every Child Matters flag.”

Clancy posted the video of her calling out CLC by name, writing, “Last night trustees voted on whether to ban the Pride flag from Waterloo district Catholic schools. Thankfully the motion was defeated.”

She then said she “challenged the Minister of Education to commit to getting this American style of politics out of our school boards.”

The trustees’ rejection of the proposal comes after Hamilton priest Fr. Toby Collins, a known LGBT activist, advocated to keep the “pride” flags.

In his delegation to the board, published by the WCDSB, Collins argued that while the “Sacred Heart of Jesus does stand for inclusion and it’s big enough for everyone to experience Christ’s love,” students need their own symbols that are personally important to them.

The Catechism of the Catholic Church clearly states that God created humans “male and female” and “(e)veryone, man and woman, should acknowledge and accept his sexual identity.”

