Greta Thunberg’s pro-abortion colleague to speak at Vatican event for Pope Francis’ new climate letter

VATICAN CITY (LifeSiteNews) — Famous German climate activist Luisa Neubauer, known as the “German Greta Thunberg,” is scheduled to speak in the Vatican at the presentation of the second part of Pope Francis’s Laudato si’ encyclical.

The Vatican press office lists Neubauer as a speaker at a conference related to the publication of Laudate Deum, the second part of Francis’ controversial environmental encyclical.

Neubauer, who was dubbed the “German Greta Thunberg,” is one the main organizers of Greta Thunberg’s “Fridays for Future” climate strike in Germany and a member of the far-left Green Party.

Neubauer has called for “radical emission reductions” and suggested that society has to “overcome capitalism” in order to reach that goal. She has also expressed her support for legal abortion and said that restrictions on abortion only “possibly make sense if you live in the Third Reich, where all women are supposed to have children.”

The 27-year-old Neubauer was recently awarded the “Ecumenical Preaching Award” for her “Lifetime Achievement.” The jury stated that her speeches and thoughts contain “leitmotifs on religious contexts and existential questions.”

Francis has praised radical climate activists multiple times in the past, and the pope is a strong supporter of the pro-abortion Paris Climate Accords.

Laudate Deum pushes climate alarmism

Published in 2015, Laudato si’ was Pope Francis’ second encyclical and focused on environmental and climate issues, being secondarily titled “Care for Our Common Home.” He did not limit the text to expounding on the Catholic teaching of creation as entrusted to man by God but additionally promoted the “climate change” arguments.

Pope Francis referred to the “profoundly human causes of environmental degradation” and the “human causes which produce or aggravate” what he referred to as “a disturbing warming of the climatic system.”

He also promoted the concept of “ecological conversion” – a term he drew from Pope John Paul II – stating that “an ecological conversion can inspire us to greater creativity and enthusiasm in resolving the world’s problems and in offering ourselves to God ‘as a living sacrifice, holy and acceptable.’”

The continuation of Laudato si’, the apostolic exhortation Laudate Deum, was published on October 4 by the Vatican. The new document likewise pushes the idea of a man-made “Global Climate Crisis” and calls for “obligatory” measures across the world to address the issue despite the fact the issue is hotly debated by scientists, with credible scientists like Nobel Prize laureate Dr. John Clauser or climatologist Dr. Judith Curry refuting the mainstream narrative of an existential “climate crisis.”

