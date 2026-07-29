Grouchy Fauci pleads the Fifth over 100 times as his attorney gets kicked out

The once self-proclaimed 'most famous scientist in the world' looked defeated throughout the otherwise fiery Senate Homeland Security committee.

(LifeSiteNews) — Squirming and slouching in his chair with eyes cast downward, Dr. Anthony Fauci invoked the Fifth Amendment more than 100 times as he resisted answering probing questions from GOP senators about his culpability regarding the origins and mishandling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The once self-proclaimed “most famous scientist in the world” looked defeated throughout the otherwise fiery Senate Homeland Security committee hearing chaired by Sen. Rand Paul (R-Kentucky).

While Fauci’s silence was stunning, Republican lawmakers used the nearly three-hour hearing to frame the American public’s case against the former director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID).

“All the evidence is right here and you still can’t bring yourself to tell the truth or apologize because you received an autopen pardon from a staffer in the Biden White House,” said Sen. Rick Scott of Florida.

READ: Anthony Fauci’s diary reveals his crimes against humanity, sins against the human race

“If we have another pandemic tomorrow, millions could die because of what you did to make Americans lose trust in their government when it comes to medicine and healthcare,” said Scott.

“You’ve breached public trust, and now you’re hiding behind a fraudulent pardon,” continued the Florida senator. “Your legacy will not be as a man who saved America from COVID, but as a man who destroyed the public trust in America’s public health institutions in exchange for five minutes of fame.”

“This is how history will remember you,” he added.

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Missouri) let Fauci know that by repeatedly invoking the Fifth Amendment, he was likely setting himself up for a contempt of Congress charge.

“You don’t have any rights under the Fifth Amendment because you’ve been pardoned, as you very well know. The Supreme Court has been clear for a century and more,” said Hawley, citing Brown v. Walker (1896), “‘When he has been pardoned he may not stand upon his privilege.’”

“Your lawyers sitting behind you, now shifting nervously in their chairs, they know it.”

READ: Fauci played a role in study that grafted aborted baby scalps onto rats

“This isn’t about the Constitution, this isn’t about the law. This is about contempt — contempt for this body and contempt for the American people,” declared Hawley.

Hawley then zeroed in on what he asserted to be the real reason Fauci refused to answer the Senate committee’s questions: Fauci got rich during the pandemic, thanks to the pandemic.

“You got rich while people were dying. Hundreds of thousands of Americans, over a million in the end, and you were getting rich. And not only were you doing that, you were using federal employees with taxpayer money to apply for and solicit cash prizes for you personally. Cash prizes, totaling over a million dollars. You did all of that during the pandemic, didn’t you?” asked Hawley.

It wasn’t just about the money, it was about a power trip, insisted Hawley, who spouted a litany of characterizations of Fauci’s self-absorption: “You wanted to be the most famous scientist in the world. You were so focused on getting every award and every drop of cash that you could, all because you wanted to be on TV, you wanted to be the ‘Sun god of science,’ you wanted to be the guy who was in charge of it all, you wanted to lambast Trump, you wanted to make sure nobody else stole your spotlight.”

“This was really about you the whole time. Somewhere along the way, you lost your way [and] it became all about you. You became a narcissist and a megalomaniac and a liar. You’ve lied to the American people, and you’ve lied to this body, and you’ve disgraced your profession by doing it,” said Hawley.

“You’ve done more to harm science than anybody in my lifetime. I hope you’ll go home and write that in your diary,” said Hawley, referencing Fauci’s formerly hidden self-indicting diary which was released by Sen. Rand Paul several days ago.

Ohio Sen. Bernie Moreno told the story of a small town mother who was hauled away from a high school football game because she wasn’t wearing a mask in violation of local policies put in place during the pandemic.

“Those policies were put in place because you had moronic politicians that listened to the words of a megalomaniac who was more interested in having met a Kardashian than the suffering of the American people,” said Moreno. “And that is you.”

“Your advice to communities like that, to idiotic politicians who enforced those rules, arrested that mom for watching a football game with her own family [while sitting] outside,” said Moreno.

“It is a total disgrace what you did to this country,” said Moreno. “There is no defense for what you did. You may have had a 50-plus-year legacy of public service, but it ends in total and complete disgrace.”

Moreno went on to note that Fauci had hired “the biggest dirt bag attorney on the planet,” referring to David Schertler, who had to be ejected from the committee room after disrupting the hearing.

READ: I spent an evening with Dr. Fauci, the biggest murderous monster of the 21st century

Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst focused on the gruesome reality that aborted baby body parts had been authorized for use by Fauci’s NIAID to conduct COVID-19 research.

Ernst described how NIAID-funded virus researchers at the University of North Carolina attached parts of fetal livers, thymuses, and lungs obtained from “aborted, almost five month old human babies” onto lab mice.

“They put those parts IN their research mice,” she emphasized. “They disgustingly named them ‘BLTL mice.’ They wrote that they had created a ‘sandwich’ of aborted body parts in the mice,” said Ernst, who described other horrific experiments using aborted baby body parts in the name of NAIAD research.

Several times during the proceedings Fauci was asked to apologize for the misery he had inflicted on the country. Each time he pleaded the Fifth.

Following the hearing, Sen. Paul indicated that Fauci will likely face a contempt of Congress vote next week.

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