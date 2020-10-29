Physicians: ‘Masks don’t control viruses, they control you,’ ‘pandemic is over’

WASHINGTON, D.C., October 29, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) — A rapidly growing group of doctors critical of the government’s and the media’s response to the coronavirus crisis characterized mask wearing as “completely irrelevant to blocking the … virus.”

America’s Frontline Doctors (AFLD), a “diverse, exceedingly well-credentialed” group of physicians, gathered in the nation’s capital on October 16 and 17 for a second “White Coat Summit” aimed at countering “the massive disinformation campaign regarding the [COVID-19] pandemic,” according to the official website.

Physician, attorney, and founder of AFLD, Dr. Simone Gold, began their press conference affirming the event’s purpose to bring to “the American people truth … hope … optimism” and more reasons “to not live in fear” of the coronavirus.

She affirmed that there “continues to be a great deal of disinformation and outright censorship,” which since July “has [only] gotten worse.”

In response, the emergency doctor announced that AFLD had established a website where all can access information on these issues which “is not censored,” and will serve to “dispel the myths” created by the media who has “lied to” the American people.

The website even provides practical help for finding a physician who may prescribe hydroxychloroquine (HCQ), a pharmacy that would likely fill the prescription and a map of US states where HCQ use for COVID is not restricted.

There is also detailed information to give to a physician who may need convincing information about the effectiveness of HCQ. The website has a page that provides the simple details of the most effective protocols for using HCQ and lists other medications and supplements for both prevention and treatment of coronavirus infection.

Masks as “lucky charms”

With regards to masks, Gold did not mince her words, stating, “The facts are not in dispute: masks are completely irrelevant to blocking the SARS-CoV-2 virus.”

Encouraging all to do their own research, she affirmed they would “discover that prior to masks becoming political in March 2020, there was never even an attempt at a pretense that masks, let alone bandanas, stop a virus. It’s a complete fabrication. A virus is 1/1000 the size of a hair.”

Gold referred to Dr. Anthony Fauci, a key member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force who confirmed the same about masks in a March 2020 interview, as “Emperor Fauci.”

She then cited the New England Journal of Medicine which acknowledged that “masks serve symbolic roles” and are thus mere “lucky charms that may help increase” a person’s “perceived sense of safety.”

In addition to having no effect on curbing the spread of the virus, Gold also made strong arguments that masks are “socially divisive,” “cause an insurmountable civil libertarian issue,” and even threaten national security.

Illustrating the absurdity of the dominant narrative, she said, “Notice that what the ‘experts’ have said for months has been wrong — there are not two million dead, our healthcare system was not overwhelmed, there were 10x the ventilators we needed, nearly everyone survives, and early treatment works.”

“You must not ignore your own life experience!” she exclaimed. “If all you had to do to stop a virus is hold a tissue paper to your face, our ancestors would have learned this centuries ago and your grandmother would have taught you this!”

“The tiny Emperor Has No Clothes!” she concluded.

The deleting of history

In his brief statement, Dr. James Todaro, an investigative physician with a medical degree from Columbia University in New York City, emphasized not “the censorship of the present,” but “the deletion and rewriting of history” which is being committed by news organizations on a routine basis.

“Unbeknownst to many, news organizations are deleting articles from the past that no longer fit the narrative today … of fear, panic and lockdown,” Todaro said. “Case in point, earlier this week I tweeted-out a Forbes article … called ‘Why the World Health Organization faked a pandemic.’ It was a scathing review of the WHO’s overexaggerated response to the swine flu ten years ago. [It was] a 10-year-old article. “

“About 12 hours after I tweeted out that article, Forbes deleted it from their database,” he continued. “Forbes actually deleted their own story from ten years ago, overnight, when I drew attention to it. And that is going on unnoticed, continually. News organizations are deleting history.”

“The pandemic is over”

Dr. Richard Urso, an ophthalmologist and graduate of the University of Texas Houston School of Medicine, explained how “early on” he realized that “we had a treatment for this virus,” and thus, the “lockdown … never made sense.” Viruses involve infection, and often “inflammation, blood clots, and breathing problems,” he stated. Since “every doctor” knows how to treat these issues, successful treatment was always available.

And, if anybody “tells you different, that is science fiction … not science,” he affirmed.

In using a chart to describe current statistics with regards to “cases” and deaths, Urso demonstrated that “we don’t have a pandemic any longer.”

Viruses, he explained, act in a consistent way. They have “a large peak early on,” with many people “getting cases (and) a lot of people dying.” Then, “about 110 days later … You get a small peak follow-up,” and next, the curve diminishes and flattens.

On his chart, Urso showed where the two peaks were, in March and July, and then pointed out the very low death rate in September despite a high number of reported “cases,” emphasizing again, “the pandemic is over.”

He also charged the media with “driving” what he referred to only as a “casedemic” with “fear and … trying to make us believe that we need to stay locked down.”

“Masks don’t control viruses, they control you”

A graduate of the University of Rochester Medical School, Dr. Lee Merritt, served for 10 years as a military surgeon and also on a congressional committee investigating technology for the U.S. Navy.

As a spine surgeon, she explains, “I spent 40% of my life in a mask. And I can tell you in my entire career … nobody was talking about masks as a control mechanism for viruses.”

Viruses are passed by tiny “.12 micron” particles “that sneak out through the mask and around the mask … Even the very best medical masks cannot screen out, cannot protect, from this type of small particle virus.”

Indeed, “the atmosphere and the whole air fluidity is filled with viruses. We have it around us all the time. You can’t mask that away.”

Therefore, Merritt affirms, “masks don’t control viruses, they control you.” She calls the notion that they are not damaging to individuals, children and society, “a myth.”

“Besides what they’re doing to society as a whole, separating us, isolating us, think about what they’re doing to our children,” she said. “Children need to look at faces to learn how to be a human. Reading faces is part of humanity — interacting with people. We are creating a generation of children that have an inchoate fear of things … children who are afraid of their environment.”

“The masks may look like they are not much … just a little soft piece of cloth over your face. What’s the big deal? The big deal is, they may be soft, and they may look okay, but this is George Orwell’s boot on a human face forever if we don’t get this off,” she concluded.

Hydroxychloroquine and dramatically better results

Having studied COVID-19 death rates in Africa, Dr. Geoff Mitchell, a medical doctor and an attorney, discovered that “a person is 35 times more likely to die from a coronavirus in the United States then in the malaria endemic in sub-Saharan Africa.”

In his individual presentation on the subject, he affirmed that the “evidence strongly suggests this is due to travelers universally taking hydroxychloroquine-related prophylactic anti-malarial drugs” in those regions, which the FDA regulated in the U.S.

Schools in U.S. must be open

Certified primary care physician, and former 12-year elected school board member, Dr. Jeffrey Barke, made a strong case that there remains no scientific justification for the closing of schools in the U.S.

“The data is clear from the CDC’s own website,” he affirmed. “If you’re less than 20 years old the survivability of COVID-19 is 99.997%.”

Giving examples, he showed that while “every death is a tragedy,” a child is about 5 times more likely to die from drowning, 8.3 times more likely to die in a traffic accident, and 25 times more likely to die from cancer, than from the coronavirus.

Secondly, he addressed “the notion that somehow our children spread this virus to at-risk adults,” confirming that this “just isn’t true.”

Demonstrating the point, he cited a study from The Atlantic, which “looked at 200,000 kids in 47 states,” and concluded that “kids barely get ill and they don’t spread this virus to at-risk adults.” Similarly, a German study of “over 2,000 students in 13 schools” concluded “that in fact children act as a break upon the virus spreading to adults.”

“Schools in United States must be open,” he said. “The fear of this virus is causing more harm than the virus itself: with increased anxiety, increased suicide, and increased depression. We must open the schools and we must stop spreading unnecessary fear to our children.”

Early treatment and “zero deaths”

Coming from El Centro, CA, Dr. Brian Tyson, a board-certified family medicine doctor, explained how he rejected the directives of public health officials who advised doctors to send COVID-19 patients home until their symptoms had reached a certain level of severity.

Instead, using hydroxychloroquine, “[w]e treated this virus early. We treated this virus aggressively.” And in what he described as being “one of the highest-risk populations in the nation,” with patients ranging between the ages of 11 months to 90 years old, they treated “over 1,900 positive patients,” and “had only one hospitalization and zero deaths. Zero deaths!”

“I’m here to tell you, at the beginning of this, we were all afraid,” he said. But “we’re no longer afraid,” since excellent early treatment is available. “We can go back to school again. We can go back to work again … And we can go back to being Americans, again. We do not need to let fear take our freedom.”

“The media has lied, and people have died”

Certified internal medicine physician from Texas, Dr. Robin Armstrong, told a story of the contrast between treating his patients in the hospital and those in the nursing home. In the former case he used a treatment regimen including “dexamethasone and convalescent plasma,” with limited success. “We’ve seen a lot of patients die” in these circumstances, “and we’ve seen some of those patients get better.”

By contrast, in his nursing home practice, he explained, they had “the opportunity to … successfully treat” these “frail patients, very sick, the elderly patients,” with “hydroxychloroquine, azithromycin and zinc, and those patients got better.”

“Now the media, and a lot of fake doctors on television will tell you that hydroxychloroquine is not safe,” he said. “And I’m here to tell you, that is an absolute lie! The media has lied, and people have died.”

“Early treatment is the key and there is an inexpensive alternative. We are here today to say that COVID-19 does not have to kill. COVID-19 has therapeutics that you can be treated with if you’re treated early, and that you do not need to walk in fear any longer,” he concluded.

“A pandemic of hysteria”

Child and adolescent psychiatrist Dr. Mark McDonald discussed his experience with children over the last several months. “I’ve seen hundreds and hundreds of children since early 2020. They are all afraid,” he said.

Decrying the environment of fear in which children are being raised today, he stated, “Not only have Americans become afraid, they have become infected by … a pandemic of hysteria … a delusional psychosis. A delusion is a fixed false belief contrary to reality. Americans today believe that we must keep our businesses closed, that we must keep our children at home, that we must wear masks over our faces and isolate ourselves from human beings in order to keep us alive. That is false. That is a lie. And it is killing us. It is killing us physically, mentally, socially, psychologically, it is killing our country, and it must stop.”

A call to physicians

Capping off the press conference, Dr. Gold again stepped to the microphone to speak directly to her physician peers across the nation.

“Fellow doctors, our country is in a crisis, and there are forces at work using doctors as tools in their war games,” she said. “I say to you now, my doctor peers, that the evidence that early treatment works is overwhelming. You are a physician. You must look at the science yourself. You are not allowed by the oath that you took yourself to follow the orders of another person saying it does not work, not the CDC, not the NIH, not the FDA, not Dr. Fauci, not Dr. [Deborah] Birx, not Dr. [Robert] Redfield.”

“There is no reason to be living in fear,” Gold exclaimed. “Even patients over 70 have a 95% success rate with a virus but the truth is it could be virtually 100% with the early treatment.”

Addressing all Americans, she said, “To all Americans, when you are sick, who do you call? Do you call the CDC? The NIH? The FDA? No, you call your doctor. Don’t believe a bureaucratic agency that is censoring your doctor. Go to our website. Become informed. Then go to your doctor knowing that early treatment works, masks do not. And if your doctor responds with fear, you need a new doctor, one who honors the Hippocratic oath.”

Big tech censorship

In late July, America’s Frontline Doctors met for their first “White Coat Summit.” Video of the press conference went viral on social media, garnering 17 million views “within 8 hours,” including “185,000 concurrent viewers at the time it was streamed,” Breitbart News reported.

The video was, however, swiftly removed from YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook for violating the sites’ respective COVID-19 “misinformation” policies, even though the tech giants made no attempt to present any evidence for where these board-certified physicians provided “misinformation.”

The tech companies have been heavily censoring any information that does not completely align with the World Health Organization. The WHO has been severely criticized by President Trump and many others for false information they gave on the coronavirus, their close connection to China’s Communist Party, and many other reasons.

Multiple AFLD presentations related to COVID-19 can be accessed here.

