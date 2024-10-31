Group of pro-abortion ‘Republican women’ for Kamala Harris funded by Democratic megadonor

Women4Us, a group of pro-abortion, anti-Trump ‘Republican women,’ receives a significant amount of its funding from Democratic Party megadonor Reid Hoffman. Its main outreach appears to be Facebook ads targeting swing state female voters.

(LifeSiteNews) — Democratic megadonor and LinkedIn founder Reid Hoffman is a major backer of a group of “Republican women” who are “exhausted” by President Donald Trump and want Kamala Harris elected.

“Reid Hoffman, one of the Democratic Party’s biggest donors, has given $518,000 since July to Women4Us Inc., which reported roughly $644,000 in campaign contributions since July 1,” the Washington Free Beacon recently reported. “Another super PAC funded heavily by Hoffman, One For All Committee, has contributed $86,000 to Women4Us, according to campaign finance disclosures.”

The group supports the killing of innocent preborn children, promoting a pro-abortion documentary called “Zurawaski v. Texas” on its Facebook page.

It is not clear exactly what the group does – it has spent nearly $260,000 with a company called “Resonate Networks” and its other expenditures appear to be to media related companies for “digital advertising.”

LifeSiteNews did not receive a response to a Thursday morning inquiry to the group about why Hoffman donated to it, what the $260,000 went for, and why it opposes Trump, since he is the least pro-life Republican candidate in decades and Women4Us supports abortion.

Hoffman has previously gotten behind more liberal candidates, giving $250,000 to a pro-Nikki Haley PAC in 2023.

He also was the only donor to a similar group called “Republican Women for Progress PAC” in 2018, according to the Free Beacon.

“We’re conservatives, current and former Republicans, center-right leaners, and persuadable independents,” the Women4Us website states. “We’re also veterans, doctors, millennials, CEOs, daughters, teachers, volunteers, baby boomers, farmers, and yes, soccer moms.”

Its Facebook page has a total of 274 followers, though it has spent thousands of dollars on Facebook video ads targeting women. One ad targeting Pennsylvania voters (below) shows a bartender being talked to by white men and then mentions how she is voting for “reproductive rights.”

‘Republican women’ group Women4Us is targeting female voters in Pennsylvania with a pro-abortion ad. pic.twitter.com/hqExWwCKDF — Matt Lamb (@MattLamb22) October 31, 2024

While the group ostensibly hopes to mobilize Republicans behind Kamala Harris, its founders have yet to open up their own wallets to back the vice president or related Democratic Party entities. In June 2024, the group’s goal was “to move right-leaning women in AZ, GA, MI, NV, NC, PA, and WI to either vote for Joe Biden or write-in candidate to defeat Donald Trump,” according to a podcast episode.

Co-founder and political consultant Brittany Prime donated $255 to Nikki Haley’s presidential campaign, according to Federal Election Commission data. Despite the threat Trump apparently poses, she has not made any donations to Kamala Harris or the Democratic Party this election cycle.

Co-founder Renee Lafair likewise made a small donation to Haley’s campaign in early 2024, but no other documented contributions since.

LifeSiteNews could not identify any federal donations from co-founder Stephanie Sharp this election cycle.

Its advisors include former pro-abortion Republican New Jersey Governor Christine Todd Whitman.

Although the group is ostensibly comprised of “women” against Trump, all its “allies” are males who have primarily garnered attention in recent years for being anti-Trump.

This includes neoconservative and Never Trumper Bill Kristol, former Congressman Joe Walsh (a failed presidential opponent of Trump in 2020), and Heath Mayo, an attorney who frequently posts anti-Trump content on X (formerly Twitter).

Its website highlights “courageous conservatives” including pro-abortion Senator Susan Collins of Maine, pro-homosexual “marriage” Senator Todd Young of Indiana, and Senator Mitt Romney.

American Life League criticized the state of the abortion debate in an emailed statement to LifeSiteNews.

“Preborn children do not choose a party and neither do we,” President Judie Brown told LifeSiteNews. “There are too many pro-abortion political consultants, not to mention candidates,” Brown said, when asked about Women4Us’s ties to consultants and pro-abortion politicians.

“If we ever want to stop the killing we must cease our alignment with political parties and stand up for babies, period,” she said, noting that “Trump is not a pro-life candidate,” either.

She said that “politics is not the answer,” to ending abortion.

“We must educate human beings about the truth regarding the humanity of their prebron brothers and sisters,” Brown said. “Then we will achieve a meaningful end to the killing.”

