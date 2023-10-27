Group that helps abortionists improve their ‘skills’ received $1.5 million grant from Canadian gov’t

A researcher discovered that the government provided funds to National Abortion Federation Canada 'by using a program designed for actual health care and diverting the dollars.'

(LifeSiteNews) – A pro-life Canadian researcher and blogger revealed that in 2022 close to $1.5 million of taxpayer money went to the National Abortion Federation Canada via a government grant, which is a group that helps abortion doctors improve their skills in taking the life of an unborn child.

In a recent blog post, pro-life researcher Patricia Maloney revealed how she uncovered via an Access to Information request (ATIP) how the National Abortion Federation Canada got $1,469,150 from Health Canada’s “Healthcare Policy and Strategies Program.”

“The thing is, this program was meant for ‘home and community care; palliative and end of care; mental health care; and other Federal provincial-territorial and emerging priorities,” Maloney said.

“So how does the government justify granting dollars for training abortion doctors to kill babies? By using a program designed for actual health care and diverting the dollars into abortion programs.”

Maloney observed how it took her 450 days to get an answer for her ATIP, which normally should take about 30 days.

She also noticed that the document uses the term “pregnant people” throughout.

“It’s not actually just women who get pregnant anymore,” she noted.

The National Abortion Federation Canada is a non-profit whose goal is to provide so-called “reproductive health among Canadians” by ensuring that “abortion care is accessible and carried out to the highest standards.”

The group actively supports “physicians, nurses, counsellors, and administrators” in giving what it calls “abortion care.”

Part of this is through training doctors and nurses to “improve abortion access by increasing the number of health care professionals educated and trained in abortion provision.”

According to Maloney’s ATIP, which is posted here and here, it notes the Healthcare Policy and Strategies Program states a total of “43.3 million for the new sexual and reproductive health initiative,” which it says is a “new investment and is separate from the program (Healthcare Policy and Strategies Program) core budget.”

“This funding will be provided for the program using its existing authorities,” the program description reads.

The description continues by saying, “The terms and conditions of the program allow for contribution funding to flow to other levels of government, non-governmental and not-for profit organizations, who in turn may further distribute funding to third parties to conduct approved activities.”

Maloney observed that a further $25,168,166 went to what she called groups involved in the “cold blooded killing of children in the womb.”

She named the groups getting money as Action Canada, Community-Based Research Centre, Canadian Centre for Gender and Sexual Diversity, Centre for Sexuality, Egale Canada, Quebec government, Sherbourne Health Centre Corporation, Sex Information and Education Council of Canada, and Trans Care BC.

Maloney noted how many pages of her ATIP, such as 279 and 342, reveal an ideologically charged program overall.

“Research indicates there are key barriers and challenges related to in inequitable and variable access to sexual and reproductive health information and services in Canada. The availability of effective SRH interventions, in particular for populations for marginalized groups, including women, youth, LGBTQ2 people, racialized Canadians, and indigenous populations, remains a gap across Canada,” the Healthcare Policy and Strategies Program reads, as per her ATIP.

Page 252 talks about an October 14, 2021, “Health care policy and strategies program (HCPSP) sexual and reproductive health fund (SRHF)” information session, and its “priority areas for action.”

“In some cases, women, transgender and nonbinary individuals are required to travel considerable distances if they wish to access abortion services which can have significant accessibility and financial implications,” it reads.

On Page 332, it states that certain people face “to access sexual reproductive health information services” in areas of “underserved communities,” noting how the “Key populations” are “Indigenous people. Inter sex people. LGBTQ2 people. Newcomers, immigrants, refugees, international students. People with disabilities physical sensory and cognitive. Underserved populations. Seniors. Sex workers. Women. Youth.”

Maloney observed, “Seniors get abortions?” adding, “Where is their evidence for these subjective claims that ‘in some cases’ and ‘too often’ there are ‘barriers and challenges’ to getting abortions?”

“None is provided. We are simply expected to believe that they exist because the government says so. They make all kinds of statements of fact with absolutely no supporting evidence or research. It seems they just want to justify their preoccupation with abortion for every imagined underserved segment of the population,” she added.

Trudeau’s government continues its funding of abortions seemingly without limit

Canada’s current federal government under Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau holds extreme pro-abortion views. An example of this is on the same day that thousands of pro-life Canadians gathered in Ottawa for Canada’s 26th National March for Life Trudeau went as far as to tweet out a pro-abortion message.

Maloney noted how the Liberal government under Trudeau continues to refuse funding to “organizations that offer alternatives to abortion.”

“Not a surprise of course but seeing them write it in black and write that ‘continuing a pregnancy’ isn’t worthy of funding, is a stark reality of this abortion-obsessed regime under Justin Trudeau,” she said.

The 2023 federal budget of Trudeau’s Liberal government has allocated $36 million to fund the promotion of abortion over three years starting in 2024 while at the same time including a statement blasting America’s overturning of Roe v. Wade last year.

Also, Canadian pro-life groups have had to deal with limits being placed on how they protest thanks to the Trudeau government.

Canada’s top pro-life group, Campaign Life Coalition (CLC), a few months ago launched a “constitutional challenge” lawsuit against Canada’s Parliamentary Protective Service (PPS) after the latter prevented the pro-life group from displaying pictures of aborted babies during its press conference in the lead-up to Canada’s National March for Life in early May on Parliament Hill.

CLC recently blasted Trudeau for calling for abortion access to be expanded and protected as a “right.”

According to CLC’s website, abortion has killed over 4 million pre-born babies in Canada since its legalization in 1969, which is roughly equivalent to the total population of the province of Alberta.

Unlike in the United States, abortion in Canada exists in a legal vacuum since being decriminalized.

The 1988 Morgentaler decision saw the Supreme Court of Canada throw out the last remaining abortion law on the basis that it was unconstitutional. Since then, there exists no federal law regulating abortion, and thus the practice is permitted through all nine months of pregnancy.

