Guatemalan president vows to make country ‘pro-life capital’ of Latin America

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) – During a visit to the United States last week, Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei declared his intentions to make Guatemala the “pro-life capital” of Latin America.

“Every individual deserves to have their lives protected, from conception to natural death,” Giammattei said during remarks to an Institute for Women’s Health event at Washington, D.C.’s Willard Hotel, the Christian Post reported. “It is totally false that abortion is a human right. Any effort to try to impose abortion in a country is undue interference in international affairs.”

“We seek to protect life and to prevent interference,” he continued. “We do not approve of abortion because of my faith but also my profession as a medical doctor. Life should be protected from conception.”

During the event, he announced a declaration formally declaring Guatemala the “Pro-Life Capital of Ibero-America,” which includes most of the countries of Central and South America.

Earlier this fall, Guatemala became a signatory of the Geneva Consensus Declaration, which affirms there is “no international right to abortion,” and revoked permission for Planned Parenthood Global to set up an office in the country. Guatemalan pro-lifers currently warn that international money and political pressure will be marshaled in hopes of enacting legislation to decriminalize abortion up to 12 weeks in the pro-life country.

Notably, Giammattei and his nation were recently snubbed by America’s current leaders, by not being invited to pro-abortion President Joe Biden’s Democracy Summit.

“Guatemala was not invited to take part in the Summit, despite being a democratic nation,” noted the Institute for Women’s Health. “Alfonso Aguilar, president of the International Human Rights Group, suggested that ideological differences were likely a significant reason for the country’s omission, since Guatemala is unapologetically pro-life.”

